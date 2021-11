Hyundai has come a long way since the days of the 1986 Excel and offers some pretty impressive cars such as the Ioniq Electric that are taking the fight directly to established EV players such as Tesla. But venturing into the world of emission-free motoring isn't enough for Hyundai; the Korean manufacturer wants to take to the skies. We've been reporting on Hyundai's dreams of flying cars for a while now, and the company has recently doubled down on the idea. The flying car is gaining traction in Europe with the first road-legal example launching late last year, and now Hyundai has announced that its first flying taxi will make its first passenger flight in 2028.

ECONOMY ・ 3 DAYS AGO