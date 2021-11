The Sun-Times’ Patrick Finley breaks down the Bears’ first half of the season and previews what’s ahead:. Can they learn how to win? Justin Fields showing progress is essential to the franchise’s future, but winning is an important part of his growth. The Bears haven’t won a game in 5 ½ weeks, the third losing streak in as many years of at least four games. “It’s easy to say, ‘OK, well, you want to get better,’” cornerback Jaylon Johnson said. “But you can get better and lose the rest of these games — and that doesn’t feel like a success.”

