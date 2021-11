MALIBU, Calif. — Only one team in the West Coast Conference had a longer winning streak than Saint Mary's Volleyball when play began on Thursday night. Winners in their last five matches, the Gaels put that streak to the test against RV Pepperdine inside Firestone Fieldhouse. The Gaels were able to do something they couldn't do in their meeting against Pepperdine, and that was win a set. However, they dropped three of the four on Thursday, ending their season-long winning streak at five matches and dropping to 13-9 (7-6 in WCC).

MALIBU, CA ・ 12 DAYS AGO