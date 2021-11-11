CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
u-blox MQTT Flex “Bring Your Own SIM” Approach Extended to Low-power IoT Sensor Networks

By Editorial Team
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleU-blox has introduced a service that provides Internet of Things (IoT) sensor network developers the flexibility to combine any cellular connectivity with all the benefits of MQTT communication. The u-blox MQTT Flex service lets any SIM-based connectivity leverage MQTT-SN communication at a predictable cost with on-demand scalability. MQTT Flex...

