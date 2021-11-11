u-blox MQTT Flex “Bring Your Own SIM” Approach Extended to Low-power IoT Sensor Networks

InPlay's newly launched NanoBeacon IN100 SoC has been certified by Bluetooth SIG as compliant with Bluetooth Core Specification 5.3. As the world's smallest Bluetooth beacon SoC that requires no software programming, the IN100 significantly lowers the technology barrier and provides developers with a true configure-and-use development experience for a variety of wireless IoT applications, such as real-time asset tracking, cold chain management, industrial wireless sensing, healthcare monitoring, etc. As a Bluetooth 5.3-compliant core specification chipset, users can design products with confidence that it provides a seamless user experience when interacting with other Bluetooth chipset-based systems, such as smartphones or Bluetooth gateways. With a package size as small as 2.5mm x 2.0mm, this IN100 SoC is the ideal solution for enabling next-generation short-range wireless connectivity for billions, if not trillions, of IoT devices.

ELECTRONICS ・ 2 DAYS AGO