Logistics has been a backdrop for the entire duration of modern warfare. New advanced computing abilities have recently emerged, including Artificial Intelligence (AI), to assist in decision making at compute speed. Much consideration has been given to the ethics and circumstances under which the United States would use AI systems to conduct attacks on an adversary. Currently, U.S. policy does not allow weapons to be employed without human involvement.1 This raises a second issue: under what circumstances would AI be allowed to make decisions that cause losses to U.S. forces? This is a key tension that must be considered by technologists, as well as legal and ethical thinkers.

