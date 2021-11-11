CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lisa Rinna Says Her Mom Lois 'Has Had a Stroke' and Is 'Transitioning'

By Dan Heching
People
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLisa Rinna is sharing the "very sad news" that her mother, Lois Rinna, has suffered another stroke. The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star, 58, posted an endearing video to Instagram on Wednesday of her 93-year-old mother dancing to a "Despacito" remix alongside an emotional caption. "I know how...

people.com

Comments / 30

Mary Jennings
6d ago

Lois is and will continue to leave a positive message to all of us. She is avgreat mom and tremendously loved gram. She is in ourbthoughts andbprayers for bringing us into her life.

Reply
4
Sue Underwood
5d ago

Oh there you go Lisa you know what your mom is a jewel but you are just wanting to be in the public eye God bless your mother but not you

Reply
2
