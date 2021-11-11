CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dollar at 2021 high after hot U.S. inflation

By Reuters
 6 days ago
SYDNEY (Reuters) – The dollar hit 2021 highs against sterling and the euro on Thursday, while the yen was smarting from its sharpest drubbing in a month, after the hottest U.S. inflation reading in a generation fanned bets on rate hikes. U.S. consumer prices grew at their fastest annual...

kitco.com

Avoid stocks and bonds in 2022, says Morgan Stanley

(Kitco News) It is best to avoid U.S. stocks and bonds next year as high valuations and tighter monetary policy fail to support a good investment case, according to strategists at Morgan Stanley. "We think that 2022 is really about 'mid to late-cycle' challenges: better growth squaring off against high...
STOCKS
