Chris Stapleton was the big winner at the CMA Awards on Wednesday (10.11.21) night. The 43-year-old singer had a successful evening at the at the Bridgestone Arena in Nashville as the Country Music Association honoured him with the Male Vocalist of the Year Award, as well as Album of the Year for 'Starting Over' and both Song of the Year - which goes to the writers, Chris and Mike Henderson - and Single of the Year for the title track.

