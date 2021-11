Bamba totaled nine points (4-6 FG, 1-2 3Pt), seven rebounds, four blocks, two steals and one assist in 23 minutes during Sunday's 107-100 victory over Utah. Bamba got in early foul trouble and the coaching staff simply stayed with the hot hands to close the game. That said, Bamba made the most of his playing time, filling up the stat sheet yet again. Playing alongside Wendell Carter, the Magic have certainly come up with a creative way to get both players on the court. Although they haven't been winning a ton of games, it has to be said that the rotation is producing enough upside to continue for the foreseeable future.

NBA ・ 9 DAYS AGO