Prize Money: – Date: November 12, 2021. Former World No.1 Karolina Pliskova has had a decent season so far. She had a slow start to the season but then did well on clay. She made it to the final at the Italian Open where she was thrashed by Iga Swiatek. She then also reached the final at Wimbledon where she lost to Ash Barty. The Czech then reached the final of Canadian Open and followed it up with a semifinal at Cincinnati. She also made it to the quarterfinal of the US Open before a Round of 32 exit at Indian Wells. In her first match at Guadalajara, she defeated Garbine Muguruza in a three set thriller 4-6,6-2,7-6(6).

TENNIS ・ 6 DAYS AGO