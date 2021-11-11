CMA Awards: 6 defining moments from Luke Combs, Carly Pearce, Chris Stapleton and more

FORT LAUDERDALE (CBSMiami) – Having just wrapped a successful Tortuga Music Festival on Fort Lauderdale beach, organizers are hard at work on next year’s event. Believe it or not, it will take place in the spring with an all-new lineup of country music favorites. This past festival included includes performances by Luke Bryan, Miranda Lambert, Tim McGraw, John Pardi, Cole Swindell, Jimmie Allen, Michael Ray, Chris Lane, Gabby Barrett, and Lee Brice. Next year’s festival will be held from April 8th through 10th. Some of those scheduled to perform include Morgan Wallen, Thomas Rhett, Luke Combs, Nelly, Brothers Osborne, Jordan Davis, Randy Houser, Travis Tritt, Scott McCreery, and Chase Rice. Passes for the festival will go on sale Friday, December 3rd. Presales start on Monday, November 29th. Passes range from $209 for the alumni presale 3-day general admission pass to $2,049 for the 3-day super VIP pass. Click Here for more on pass information. Single day passes will not be available when the passes go on sale in November and December. The event’s website said if single day passes do become available, they will be released a little closer to the festival.

