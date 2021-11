Again, the Chicago Bulls scratched and the Chicago Bulls clawed after falling behind in a game. Lonzo Ball and Zach LaVine did this, the Bulls defense tightened up late to help them get back into the this one, and DeMar Derozan had another solid scoring night notching 25 points. But in the end, it didn’t matter. The Bulls fell 114-105 to the Philadelphia 76ers to drop two games in a row for the first time this season.

NBA ・ 10 DAYS AGO