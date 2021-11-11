CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bozeman, MT

Bozeman football preparing for their 4th straight playoff appearance

By Courtney Mims
WMBB
WMBB
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=10arL6_0ctEgdIb00

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) – The Bozeman football program won their first playoff game in school history last year and now they are back in the postseason looking to add to their playoff win margin.

The Bucks are playing some of their best ball coming into this month too, as in their last two games they have outscored opponents 65-6 and were crowned the SSAC Gulf Coast Cup Champions.

“The great thing about that game last week we got to go on and over night trip you know put those guys in a hotel and you know they got to spend a lot of time with each other and have a great experience so, so it was a great experience for Bozeman, probably something that hasn’t happened here before,” Bozeman head football coach Jason Griffin said.

A big part of Bozeman’s success on both sides of the ball are brothers Joe and Josh Carpenter. After the conclusion of the regular season, they are ranked No. 1 and No. 4 in the state in tackles at the 1A level.

“It’s big, I mean, I never thought I’d here through my four years of high school, but being at number one at my senior year, that makes me feel really good. I don’t know where I’ll be at in the future, but hopefully I can go far,” Joe Carpenter said.

As the Bucks are making their fourth straight playoff appearance, they want the state to know, their success is here to stay.

“Friday night rather will be a big step for us to be able to put us in position to win that game and be able to move on to a second round game, so that’s what we’re trying to do, hopefully our kids are going to be prepared and play well,” Griffin said.

Bozeman will be on the road this Friday for their opening week playoff match as they take on the Northview Chiefs.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to mypanhandle.com.

Comments / 1

Related
WMBB

Blountstown and Liberty County set to clash in regional semifinals

(WMBB) – The Blountstown and Liberty County football teams haven’t met on the football field since 2019, but that changes on Friday night. Another installment of the Apalachicola River Rivalry is happening and there’s more than bragging rights on the line this time. The 8-1 Tigers and 9-2 Bulldogs are meeting up in the 1A […]
BLOUNTSTOWN, FL
WMBB

Mosley volleyball heads to Fort Myers for state championship game

LYNN HAVEN, Fla. (WMBB) – The Mosley volleyball team got on the road Monday morning to Fort Myers for the 5A State Championship game. “It wasn’t until this moment, it’s like we’re going to the state championship, now we’re on the bus we’re going, we’re ready,” Mosley player Maegan Swearington said. “It definitely feels like […]
FORT MYERS, FL
WMBB

Two Holmes County softball players sign to play at Gulf Coast

BONIFAY, Fla. (WMBB) – Two Holmes County softball players signed to the collegiate level on Friday afternoon. Harley Peel and Marissa Barnes actually committed to Gulf Coast last year, but finally got to make it official. Both have been huge assets to the Blue Devils team the past few years. Barnes has been stellar on […]
HOLMES COUNTY, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Bozeman, MT
Sports
Bozeman, MT
Football
Local
Montana Sports
Local
Montana Football
City
Bozeman, MT
WMBB

Sneads volleyball aiming for 9th consecutive state championship

SNEADS, Fla. (WMBB) – The Sneads volleyball team is two wins away from their ninth consecutive state championship. However, this season has been their toughest challenge yet, as only one player on the team is over 5’10 and they have had to change their style of play from years past entirely. “We didn’t really have […]
SNEADS, FL
WMBB

Julio Lugo, former Rays shortstop, dies at 45

Lugo spent parts of 12 seasons (2000-2011) in Major League Baseball playing for the Astros for parts of four seasons then the Rays for parts of four seasons. He later spent parts of three seasons with the Red Sox and had one-year-or-fewer stints with the Dodgers, Braves, Orioles and Cardinals.
MLB
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Weather#American Football#Bucks#The Northview Chiefs
WMBB

Field at Tommy Oliver gets new look for Mosley playoff game

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) – It’s been almost two decades since the Mosley football team hosted a playoff game, but on Friday night, they will get to do it once again. The Dolphins (9-1) host Gulf Breeze (7-3) in the 6A regional quarterfinals. Since it’s a pretty big deal the Dolphins are getting to host […]
PANAMA CITY, FL
WMBB

WMBB

2K+
Followers
858
Post
576K+
Views
ABOUT

Panama City News & Weather | mypanhandle.com

 https://www.mypanhandle.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy