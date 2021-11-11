Bozeman football preparing for their 4th straight playoff appearance

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) – The Bozeman football program won their first playoff game in school history last year and now they are back in the postseason looking to add to their playoff win margin.

The Bucks are playing some of their best ball coming into this month too, as in their last two games they have outscored opponents 65-6 and were crowned the SSAC Gulf Coast Cup Champions.

“The great thing about that game last week we got to go on and over night trip you know put those guys in a hotel and you know they got to spend a lot of time with each other and have a great experience so, so it was a great experience for Bozeman, probably something that hasn’t happened here before,” Bozeman head football coach Jason Griffin said.

A big part of Bozeman’s success on both sides of the ball are brothers Joe and Josh Carpenter. After the conclusion of the regular season, they are ranked No. 1 and No. 4 in the state in tackles at the 1A level.

“It’s big, I mean, I never thought I’d here through my four years of high school, but being at number one at my senior year, that makes me feel really good. I don’t know where I’ll be at in the future, but hopefully I can go far,” Joe Carpenter said.

As the Bucks are making their fourth straight playoff appearance, they want the state to know, their success is here to stay.

“Friday night rather will be a big step for us to be able to put us in position to win that game and be able to move on to a second round game, so that’s what we’re trying to do, hopefully our kids are going to be prepared and play well,” Griffin said.

Bozeman will be on the road this Friday for their opening week playoff match as they take on the Northview Chiefs.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to mypanhandle.com.