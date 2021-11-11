Women of The Night

“I’m hoping to inspire young girls interested in art … but I’m also hoping that I inspire other women – particularly Black women who have lost themselves along the pathway of life who are maybe looking at me and seeing what I’m doing in the second half of life and embracing it,” says artist Lilada Gee. “Maybe they will feel like they can do it, too, whatever it may be … that they give themselves permission to fully be themselves.”

MADISON, WI ・ 7 DAYS AGO