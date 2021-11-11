CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Visual Art

Women of The Night

 6 days ago

Nocturnes by Heidi Amenda Marshall - pastels; Mara Manning - oil...

Cleburne County Sun-Times

Night at the Theater

Over 50 students and teachers traveled to ASU-Beebe recently to see Panther alum Ben Byrd in the starring role of The Old Man And The Old Moon.
BEEBE, AR
Madison365

Lilada Gee hopes to inspire women and girls with her artwork at this Friday’s Gallery Night

“I’m hoping to inspire young girls interested in art … but I’m also hoping that I inspire other women – particularly Black women who have lost themselves along the pathway of life who are maybe looking at me and seeing what I’m doing in the second half of life and embracing it,” says artist Lilada Gee. “Maybe they will feel like they can do it, too, whatever it may be … that they give themselves permission to fully be themselves.”
MADISON, WI
traverseticker.com

Storytime Adventures

Featuring "The Pout, Pout Fish" by Deborah Dieson. Sign up when you reserve your attendance at the Museum.
VISUAL ART
traverseticker.com

Comedy with Mary Santora

$15-$25 Enjoy Santora's "slightly dark, incredibly quick, observational style" of comedy. Her debut album, "Hillbilly Boujee," hit #1 on both iTunes & Amazon, #5 on Billboard, & can be heard regularly on Siriusxm.
traverseticker.com

"String"

Join the IAA Theatre Division for Sarah Hammond & Adam Gwon's original musical about fate, love & the imperfections that make us human. Email: boxoffice@interlochen.org to reserve free tickets.
INTERLOCHEN, MI
traverseticker.com

Bayside Travelers Waltz Workshop

Bayside Travellers Traditional Dance Society presents a Waltz workshop instructed by Mykl Werth. This will be followed with a concert by Woodland Celtic featuring Sue Wood & Ruby John from 7:30-9:30pm. Masks required. Bring your Oleson's & Family Fare receipts. Memberships will be accepted at the door.
traverseticker.com

Small Works Holiday Exhibition

Annual showcase of 2D + 3D work that offers small, original art at affordable prices, $150 or less. Runs Nov. 5 – Dec. 16, & features the work of 19 artists working in mixed media, collage, paper, painting, glass, wood, pastel, clay, charcoal, watercolor, & digital imagery. A Holiday Open House, with music & refreshments, takes place Dec. 9, 5–7 pm at the GAAC. Exhibition visitors can also enjoy the GAAC’s holiday forest, a group of decorated trees that line the driveway & GAAC front yard.
traverseticker.com

Annual Art Tree & Small Gift Show

Featuring over 20 artists, all which will have small objects of art displayed on the tree. Other small functional items will be available as well. Runs everyday during regular open gallery hours from Nov. 17 - Jan. 1.
traverseticker.com

NMC Children's Dolce Choir

The choir will showcase their music for the first time this year with an "Informance" in Fine Arts #115.
traverseticker.com

IAA Music Division Recital

Interlochen Center for the Arts, Music Center 1008. Enjoy a diverse program of classical & contemporary works presented by Interlochen Arts Academy’s Music Division. Young artists from the division’s string, woodwind, brass, piano, percussion, voice, & guitar programs will perform solo & small ensemble works in a variety of styles & genres.
thecheyennepost.com

Transition Night

The School District's Preschool to School Transition Team will be hosting a Kindergarten Transition Parent Night filled with learning and activities to help prepare children for kindergarten n the Family Engagement Center, 2811 House Ave. Door #4. The event will be hosted on the third Thursday each month from November...
hypepotamus.com

Hey Smarty Pants! Join Community Bucket for a Virtual Trivia Night to Benefit Next Generation Men & Women

Each quarter, Community Bucket offers Tech Gives Back, an exciting and professionally-run opportunity for professionals in the tech and startup space to connect, engage, and support a good cause. Join fellow techies, December 9, for a virtual trivia night. Answer questions around nerd culture, Atlanta landmarks, Cryptocurrency and MORE!. This...
ATLANTA, GA
traverseticker.com

Deer Widows Weekend

Join for Deer Widows Weekend on Nov. 13-14 with fun events including a two-day indoor craft & vendor show in Kirkbride Hall, complimentary swag bag for the first 200 attendees, shopping specials, tunnel tours, a photo booth, giveaways & more.
primenewsghana.com

8 reasons why married men fall in love with other women

From our childhood, we feed on the notion of fairy-tale-like marriages and happily-ever-afters. But, seldom do these dreams come true. Sooner or later, the brutal reality hits us and shatters the dream. As time passes, a relationship built with passion and love can go haywire. Even in the most perfect...
