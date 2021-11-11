CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
"Ike: 1941-1945 - The Making of an American Hero"

traverseticker.com
 6 days ago

Held at 1:30pm & 7:30pm. In recognition of all veterans, The Bay Theatre will be offering a Veterans...

www.traverseticker.com

traverseticker.com

Concerts Returning To Dennos

After nearly two full years without in-person performances, Milliken Auditorium is welcoming the return of live music beginning in early 2022. The Dennos Concert Series kicks off Jan. 8 with the Latin Jazz septet Aguankó, led by conga player and composer Alberto Nacif. It will be followed Jan. 26 by the Sweet Water Warblers, comprised of singer/songwriters Rachael Davis, Lindsay Lou, and May Erlewine. On Feb. 12, Dennos welcomes veteran Chicago bluesman Toranzo Cannon, with “Detroit’s Queen of the Blues” Thornetta Davis March 5. Worldbeat is represented March 19 by Bassel & The Supernaturals, with first-generation Syrian-American Bassel Almadani's soulful melodies, funk inspired rhythms, and lyrics regarding love, loss, and the war in Syria. The series concludes April 15 with Loudon Wainwright III (pictured), who has released 24 studio albums and four live albums over the course of his more than 50 years in the business.
Popculture

Engelbert Humperdinck, Beloved Singer, Struck With Serious Illness

Singer Engelbert Humperdinck has been forced to cancel his upcoming concerts in the U.K. after he was struck with a serious viral infection that left him "completely incapacitated." The 85-year-old said he hopes to reschedule the shows for next year. Humperdinck, whose real name is Arnold George Dorsey, has sold over 140 million records worldwide and is best known for a string of hits in the 1960s and 1970s on both sides of the Atlantic.
TMZ.com

'The Young and the Restless' Star Jerry Douglas Dead at 88

Soap actor Jerry Douglas, famous for his decades of work in "The Young and the Restless," has died ... TMZ has learned. Jerry died Tuesday after a brief illness ... according to his family. JD logged nearly 900 episodes on 'Young & Restless' dating back decades ... he was the...
Bored Panda

We Made These 28 Ridiculously Dark Comics With Unexpected Twists

We're working on two comics other than Dark Lines, and from time to time, we would have an idea that would not be tame enough for the Hairball Chronicles comic (about our cats) or would be too impolite for our TourBunny comic (about entitled tourists). It was a source of frustration to find a way to incorporate those, so we decided to branch them off—welcome to Dark Lines. Now we make and publish one of these per week.
traverseticker.com

Veterans Day Ceremony

Held at NMC, between the Tanis & Osterlin buildings on the main campus. Featuring welcome remarks by President Nick Nissley, Ed.D, & student veteran remarks. A flag raising ceremony will be presented by the VFW, Post 2780 Honor Guard. Star Spangled Banner performed by the TC Central Marching Band. Three Volleys/Taps & a rifle salute in honor of the fallen will be performed. Closing remarks by Doug Bishop, NMC Trustee.
culturemap.com

American Heroes: A Salute to Veterans & First Responders

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled. The Colony will celebrate Veteran’s Day with its annual patriotic festival, American Heroes: A Salute to Veterans & First Responders. The two-day festival will feature performances by Lauren Alaina, Plain White T's, Harper Grace, Deep Blue Something, Dusty Black, and The Nixons.
thebrag.com

Brass Against singer apologises for urinating on fans face

The Welcome to Rockville Festival held at Daytona National Speedway (in Florida, no less) was a night to remember. Especially for the ‘lucky’ man who had his face urinated on by Brass Against lead singer Sophia Urista. For context, in a now viral video Urista can be seen telling the...
TVShowsAce

Jeremiah Raber Welcomes New Family Member

Breaking Amish and Return to Amish star Jeremiah Raber took to Instagram to welcome a new member to his family. The TLC personality took to Instagram just one hour ago to share his first picture of his new baby. What do we know about the newest member of Jeremiah Raber’s family? And, what does his new baby look like? Keep reading, we’ve got the details.
traverseticker.com

"String"

Join the IAA Theatre Division for Sarah Hammond & Adam Gwon's original musical about fate, love & the imperfections that make us human. Email: boxoffice@interlochen.org to reserve free tickets.
headlightherald.com

An unsung American hero

Yer Hang was only 14 when he became a member of the Laos Army National Guard, and his efforts during Vietnam epitomized his love for America. If you’re a 14-year-old boy in the United States in 2021, the future is in front of you — a future filled with making high school memories and planning on what you want to do when you grow up. You hang out with friends, take part in extra-curricular activities and go on family vacations.
North Coast Journal

Jan S. Ostrom: 1945-2021

Jan Ostrom passed away on November 1, 2021. The world has lost a remarkable woman. There’s a line from a Mary Oliver poem that beautifully reflects Jan’s approach to life, “I don’t want to end up simply having visited this world,” and Jan certainly did not!. It would be impossible...
