ART EXPO AND CRAFT FAIR, Saturday, November 20, 9 am-2 pm Activity Center HLWW Middle School, 8700 County Road 6 SW, Howard Lake. The 42nd annual Fine Arts Expo and the 40th Creative Crafts Fair is Saturday, November 20th in the activity center of the Middle School, 8700 County Road 6 SW, Howard Lake. Join us from 9 am-2 pm. Free admission to browse and shop a variety of familiar and new art and craft displays with all items available for purchase, enjoy time with family and friends and a forty-year tradition with the opportunity to buy, learn and view, techniques old and new.
