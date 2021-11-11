CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Macomb Daily

Holiday Art & Craft Show at Holly High

The 43rd Annual Holly Art & Craft Show features 150 exhibitors, 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 6, at Holly High School, 6161 E. Holly Road. Admission is $2, free for ages 12 and younger. Food is available, and parking is free. The Holly High School Show Chorus will sing carols and show tunes to entertain the crowd. Proceeds from the show are split equally to fund the Holly High School Senior All Night Party and to help fund the Holly Historical Society Museum. Visit bit.ly/3BEkc07.
HOLLY, MI
Powell Tribune

Farming discussion and craft for kids

Farming discussion and craft for kids at 3:30 p.m. at the Powell Library. Homesteader Museum will present vintage farming artifacts and do a craft project for kids.
POWELL, WY
pointandshoreland.com

BG art and craft show set for November 13

The Women’s Club of Bowling Green will present it’s 17th annual Holiday Art and Craft Show on Saturday, November 13 at First United Methodist Church, 1526 East Wooster Street, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. More than 35 vendors will offer seasonal and holiday items, including home decor, jewelry, quilted...
BOWLING GREEN, OH
veronews.com

Fifth Avenue Art Gallery: White Christmas, Holiday Craft Show:

We will be celebrating with a ‘White Christmas’ theme at the Fifth Avenue Art Gallery, this November and December. Join us for the 39th annual fine craft show. We invited artisans from across the country to participate, to bring a wide collection of one of a kind handmade items for every name on our patron’s gift list. The exhibit runs from Nov 2, 2021 to Dec 31, 2021, Our first Friday Artwalk opening will be on November 5th from 5:30-8:30. The gallery is located at 1470 Highland Avenue in EGAD, Eau Gallie Art District. 321-259-8281. fifthavenueartgallery.com. Gallery hours: Monday- Saturday 10:00-5:00pm.
MELBOURNE, FL
thecounty.me

Agency plans drawing class, craft sale during Friday art walk

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine — Aroostook Agency on Aging will host a basic drawing class with John Holub of Westfield as part of the November First Friday Art Walk. Open to persons of all ages, the free lesson will take place at 260 Main Street from 4-5 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 5th.
PRESQUE ISLE, ME
wjon.com

ART EXPO AND CRAFT FAIR

ART EXPO AND CRAFT FAIR, Saturday, November 20, 9 am-2 pm Activity Center HLWW Middle School, 8700 County Road 6 SW, Howard Lake. The 42nd annual Fine Arts Expo and the 40th Creative Crafts Fair is Saturday, November 20th in the activity center of the Middle School, 8700 County Road 6 SW, Howard Lake. Join us from 9 am-2 pm. Free admission to browse and shop a variety of familiar and new art and craft displays with all items available for purchase, enjoy time with family and friends and a forty-year tradition with the opportunity to buy, learn and view, techniques old and new.
VISUAL ART
yaktrinews.com

Holiday shopping starts locally at Custer’s Arts and Crafts Show

PASCO, Wash. — This weekend was the 26th Annual Custer’s Christmas Arts and Crafts show. The event highlighted shopping local for the holidays. Over 125 artists from around the West Coast – and even local Tri-Cities artists – showcased their work. Event goers chose from a variety of different items including specialty foods, baskets, pottery, jewelry, art, wooden toys, and more.
Wicked Local

SHORE to host SHS Community Arts & Crafts Fair

SHORE (Scituate High Opportunities & Resources for Education) will host the Scituate High School Community Arts & Crafts Fair on Saturday, Nov. 13 from10 a.m. to 3 p.m. featuring the work of many South Shore artisans. Come by Scituate High School’s large and small gyms to shop for beautiful handmade...
SCITUATE, MA
Daily Iberian

Perfect day for arts & crafts vendors fair

New Iberia City Park was the perfect spot to enjoy Saturday’s breezy weather as the New Iberia Arts and Crafts Event kicked off in Cyr-Gates Community Center. More than 60 vendors set up their booths inside and outside of the community center to sell their wares, while event-goers flocked in to enjoy the work of local artisans, craftsmen and other sellers.
NEW IBERIA, LA
Michigan Daily

Art for art’s sake

This past summer, as I was wandering through the rooms of the Museé d‘Orsay in Paris, I had a realization. I had reached the fifth floor, the crown of impressionist art, when I caught myself engaging in something that felt wrong. After observing the first few paintings, I noticed I had fallen into a routine, a bad habit, an incorrect way of seeing things — approach the painting, read the label, then look at the painting, judge and walk away.
VISUAL ART
KEPR

Custer's Christmas Arts & Crafts show is back this year

PASCO, Wash. — Vendors are at the Hapo Center setting up for the Custer's 26th Annual Christmas Arts & Crafts Show. Co-owner, Cheryl Custer-Branz, told Action News there are over 120 vendors that will be there this weekend, filling them with excitement for having this event for the first time in two years after cancelling last year's event due to the pandemic.
CUSTER, WA
midfloridanewspapers.com

Sebring Arts & Craft Festival returns

SEBRING — The Sebring Arts and Crafts Festival returned for its 54th annual celebration. Thousands flocked to historic downtown Sebring to enjoy this much anticipated event on Saturday, Nov. 6. People shopped for unique holiday gifts created by local and regional artists and crafters. Food, entertainment and art, along with...
SEBRING, FL
southernminn.com

Pastimes fine arts & crafts sale

The grand hall (Performing Arts Hall) will be a boutique filled with one-of-a-kind handmade pieces by local artisans and crafts persons. Paintings, pottery, wood turned bowls, beaded jewelry, baskets, hand woven scarfs, wood carvings, and more unique pieces. Enjoy a cup or bowl of homemade soup and bread as part of the shopping experience.
SHOPPING
WPRI

Try this Thanksgiving-themed craft with the kids

Former “The Rhode Show” contributor and Mom Blogger Courtney Caligiuri shared another festive Thanksgiving-themed craft on Thursday morning. Watch the attached video to see how this tree painting craft comes together. Rhode Show Content Disclaimer: The information, advice, and answers displayed in The Rhode Show section of WPRI.com are those...
LIFESTYLE
Frederick News-Post

Christmas in the Country Holiday Arts & Craft Festival

Multiple buildings featuring hand-crafted items and Christmas treasures at Fr. Chuck's General Store, bake sale, themed basket raffles, 50/50 raffle, & light fare menu. Santa will stop by to hand out candy canes at noon! Dozens of vendors with hand-crafted items. The traditional turkey, ham and oyster dinner is carryout only. New online auction.
LIBERTYTOWN, MD
Fountain Hills Times

Arts and Crafts Festival downtown this weekend

The Fountain Festival of Fine Arts & Crafts returns this weekend for three days of entertainment in downtown Fountain Hills. This season’s show runs from Nov. 12-14, with Friday and Saturday’s hours being from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday’s hours running from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Free...
FOUNTAIN HILLS, AZ
traverseticker.com

Storytime Adventures

Featuring "The Pout, Pout Fish" by Deborah Dieson. Sign up when you reserve your attendance at the Museum.
VISUAL ART
kidsactivitiesblog.com

Bright & Shiny Tin Foil Collage Craft for Kids

This aluminum foil collage craft is awesome and works great as a simple art project for kids of all ages. Using tin foil for crafting is an adventure! Aluminum foil is just so shiny and crinkly!. Making a tin foil collage is a craft with aluminum foil that is so...
KIDS

