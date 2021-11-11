We will be celebrating with a ‘White Christmas’ theme at the Fifth Avenue Art Gallery, this November and December. Join us for the 39th annual fine craft show. We invited artisans from across the country to participate, to bring a wide collection of one of a kind handmade items for every name on our patron’s gift list. The exhibit runs from Nov 2, 2021 to Dec 31, 2021, Our first Friday Artwalk opening will be on November 5th from 5:30-8:30. The gallery is located at 1470 Highland Avenue in EGAD, Eau Gallie Art District. 321-259-8281. fifthavenueartgallery.com. Gallery hours: Monday- Saturday 10:00-5:00pm.

MELBOURNE, FL ・ 14 DAYS AGO