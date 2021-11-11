CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
IAA Music Division Recital

traverseticker.com
 6 days ago

Interlochen Center for the Arts, Music Center 1008. Enjoy a diverse program...

www.traverseticker.com

richlandsource.com

Fall music recital at Richland Academy on Nov. 13

MANSFIELD -- Richland Academy of the Arts will be presenting a Fall Music Recital on Saturday, Nov. 13 at 2 p.m. This recital will showcase students of all ages performing a variety of instruments, song selections, and musical styles. This recital is free and open to the public. “In addition...
RICHLAND COUNTY, OH
Slipped Disc

Barenboim offers solo recital after orchestra cancels due to Covid

Two Brahms concerts by the Staatskapelle Berlin at La Scala Milan have had to be cancelled due to a positive Corona test in a musician who was fully vaccinated. Barenboim, however, has stepped in with a solo piano recital this evening. He is a former music director at La Scala.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Minneapolis Star Tribune

Roll over, Beethoven — famed violinist Augustin Hadelich brings jazz energy to St. Paul recital

Augustin Hadelich has the blues. That may seem strange for one of classical music's hottest violinists, but the blues that have seized his attention are the kind that came up from the American South and gave birth to jazz. Judging from Tuesday evening's opening concert of the Schubert Club International Artist Series season, Hadelich has fallen in love with the genre.
SAINT PAUL, MN
deltastate.edu

Baritone Thomas Tutor to Perform Senior Recital Nov. 11

The Delta State University Department of Music will present baritone Thomas Tutor in a Bachelor of Music Education (BME) Senior Recital at 1:40 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 11, in the Recital Hall of the Bologna Performing Arts Center. The recital is free and open to the public. The event will also...
CLEVELAND, MS
Shorthorn

Recitals, ensembles and concerts to be held throughout November

UTA’s Department of Music is holding several student recitals, ensembles and band and orchestra concerts in November. Performances will be held through Nov. 30 at Irons Recital Hall located in the Fine Arts Building. The UTA Fall Jazz Concert, the only concert not being held at Irons Recital Hall, will...
MUSIC
unl.edu

Faculty recital Nov. 11 features Sturm, Larson

Glenn Korff School of Music faculty members Hans Sturm and Tom Larson will present a faculty recital on Nov. 11 at 7:30 p.m. in Westbrook Recital, room 119. The concert is free and open to the public. It will also be live webcast. Sturm is the Hixson-Lied Professor of Double...
LINCOLN, NE
traverseticker.com

Concerts Returning To Dennos

After nearly two full years without in-person performances, Milliken Auditorium is welcoming the return of live music beginning in early 2022. The Dennos Concert Series kicks off Jan. 8 with the Latin Jazz septet Aguankó, led by conga player and composer Alberto Nacif. It will be followed Jan. 26 by the Sweet Water Warblers, comprised of singer/songwriters Rachael Davis, Lindsay Lou, and May Erlewine. On Feb. 12, Dennos welcomes veteran Chicago bluesman Toranzo Cannon, with “Detroit’s Queen of the Blues” Thornetta Davis March 5. Worldbeat is represented March 19 by Bassel & The Supernaturals, with first-generation Syrian-American Bassel Almadani's soulful melodies, funk inspired rhythms, and lyrics regarding love, loss, and the war in Syria. The series concludes April 15 with Loudon Wainwright III (pictured), who has released 24 studio albums and four live albums over the course of his more than 50 years in the business.
PERFORMING ARTS
Odessa American

Fall recital

The Permian Basin String Quartet has scheduled a fall recital at 7:30 p.m. today at Jack Rodgers Fine Art Building at Odessa College. The event will feature Turina Prayer of the Bullfighter, Haydn Op. 33, No. 2, Shaw Blueprint and Ravel String Quartet in F. Tickets are available at mosc.org.
ODESSA, TX
traverseticker.com

Women of The Night

Nocturnes by Heidi Amenda Marshall - pastels; Mara Manning - oil & cold wax; Cynthia Marks - ceramic. The opening reception will be held on Sat., Oct. 16 from 6-8pm. Meet the artists, enjoy music & more. The exhibit runs through Nov. 15.
VISUAL ART
montecitojournal.net

Music Academy Recital: Ooh, Ooh, Ooh, What a Little Moonlight Can Do

It was more than 27 months ago that Sun-Ly Pierce captured the Music Academy of the West’s much-coveted Marilyn Horne Song Competition during the 2019 summer festival. Among the prize package was the opportunity to share the stage with the winning collaborative pianist Chien-Lin Lu for a recital featuring a world premiere of a song cycle from the 2010 Pulitzer Prize and Grammy-winning composer Jennifer Higdon on the heels of her MAW residency, which included a staging of her first opera, Cold Mountain.
MUSIC
traverseticker.com

"String"

Join the IAA Theatre Division for Sarah Hammond & Adam Gwon's original musical about fate, love & the imperfections that make us human. Email: boxoffice@interlochen.org to reserve free tickets.
INTERLOCHEN, MI
traverseticker.com

Tribute to John Prine

$30-$35 Rachael Davis, Seth Bernard & The Mark Lavengood Band celebrate their shared admiration for the many musical works of John Prine, the American country folk singer-songwriter. He was known for his original music which includes elements of protest & social commentary & can be by turns humorous & heart-breaking.
LELAND, MI
deltastate.edu

Pianist Andrew Wasylina to Present Senior Recital Nov. 18

The Delta State University Department of Music will present pianist Andrew Wasylina in his Bachelor of Music Education Senior Recital at 1:40 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 18, in the Recital Hall of the Bologna Performing Arts Center. The recital is free and open to the public. The event will also be...
CLEVELAND, MS
SUNY Oswego

'Return of Del Sarte' recital staging this weekend

"The Return of Del Sarte" will feature the college's long-running dance company staging shows at 7 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 20, and 2 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 21 in Tyler Hall's Waterman Theatre. It represents Del Sarte's first in-person show since the pandemic, so organizers and dancers are excited to show they...
OSWEGO, NY
traverseticker.com

NMC Children's Dolce Choir

The choir will showcase their music for the first time this year with an "Informance" in Fine Arts #115.
MUSIC
iuk.edu

Piano faculty Jooyoung Kim offers recital

KOKOMO, Ind. – As a pianist, Jooyoung Kim is both teacher and performer — and says the two facets of her career enhance one another. “We can inspire the students through our performances, but also, through performance, we learn how to teach the students,” said Kim. “It’s important that students see that we are constantly practicing, working on our technique, and that learning never ends. It’s a lifelong process. By being taught by a performer, they see the whole picture. It brings the students to a different place when they see their professors as performers and not just teachers.”
KOKOMO, IN

