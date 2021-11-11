IAA Music Division Recital

After nearly two full years without in-person performances, Milliken Auditorium is welcoming the return of live music beginning in early 2022. The Dennos Concert Series kicks off Jan. 8 with the Latin Jazz septet Aguankó, led by conga player and composer Alberto Nacif. It will be followed Jan. 26 by the Sweet Water Warblers, comprised of singer/songwriters Rachael Davis, Lindsay Lou, and May Erlewine. On Feb. 12, Dennos welcomes veteran Chicago bluesman Toranzo Cannon, with “Detroit’s Queen of the Blues” Thornetta Davis March 5. Worldbeat is represented March 19 by Bassel & The Supernaturals, with first-generation Syrian-American Bassel Almadani's soulful melodies, funk inspired rhythms, and lyrics regarding love, loss, and the war in Syria. The series concludes April 15 with Loudon Wainwright III (pictured), who has released 24 studio albums and four live albums over the course of his more than 50 years in the business.

