The 55th Annual CMA Awards went down at Nashville’s Bridgestone Arena last night, and it certainly was a party. Luke Combs took home the night’s most coveted award Entertainer of the Year for the very first time, and judging by the cheers he got from the crowd it was the right choice. “I’m really kinda at a loss for words,” Luke shared, before acknowledging his fellow nominees. “I don’t deserve to win this but I’m sure as hell glad that I did.”

NASHVILLE, TN ・ 6 DAYS AGO