CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

Pass bills to help vets

By the Editorial Board
Scranton Times
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePoliticians and public officials quite rightly are first...

www.thetimes-tribune.com

Comments / 0

Related
wesb.com

Bill Introduced By Dush for Concealed Carry Passes House

The bill to allow carrying concealed weapons without a permit introduced by Senator Cris Dush has passed the House. According to the Associated Press, the bill passed the House on Tuesday by a divided vote with a majority of Republican support and Democrats mostly opposed. Those opposing pointed out that the Bill would likely not be enacted as Gov. Wolf has already stated he will veto the legislation arguing that people would be less safe with guns more readily available.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Missoulian

Tester says toxic exposure bill for vets is moving toward Senate floor

Sen. Jon Tester said Wednesday he was optimistic that his bill to provide comprehensive and "overdue" support to U.S. troops who experienced toxic exposure would become law. The Montana Democrat, speaking to a small group at the veterans memorial at Helena’s Memorial Park, talked about his bill that has moved out of committee and is winding its way toward the Senate floor.
HELENA, MT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bills#Pass
insidernj.com

Gotthemier Helps Pass Bipartisan Infrastructure and Build Back Better Bills

Today, November 6, 2021, U.S. Congressman Josh Gottheimer (NJ-5) released the following statement:. “Today’s votes represent a major victory for New Jersey, for pragmatic problem solving, and for helping our middle class families. We are sending the once-in-a-century Bipartisan Infrastructure Bill to the President’s desk and are preparing to send a reconciliation package to the Senate that will reinstate SALT and cut taxes for New Jersey families. The historic infrastructure legislation will help build the new Gateway Train Tunnel, fix our crumbling roads, bridges, and NJ Transit, address climate resiliency, and help get lead out of our children’s drinking water. It will also invest in electric vehicles and broadband for the unconnected, and it will help create two million jobs a year for the next decade.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Roll Call Online

Will the reconciliation bill pass soon?

From left, House Majority Leader Steny H. Hoyer, D-Md., Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., and House Majority Whip James E. Clyburn, D-S.C., turn away from the cameras after announcing their plans to move forward with the infrastructure and reconciliation bills on Nov. 5. (Bill Clark/CQ Roll Call) The House could vote...
CONGRESS & COURTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
Villages Daily Sun

Legislation filed to help aid quality of life for vets

Millions of Americans will recognize the bravery and sacrifice of veterans today with countless events. But local veterans and government officials alike agree that while it is important to honor retired service members with holidays, it is equally imperative that the patriotism shown on Nov. 11 transfer to benefits and programs that improve veterans’ quality of life.
THE VILLAGES, FL
Newsday

Gov. Kathy Hochul signs bill package to help state's vets, their families

Gov. Kathy Hochul on Thursday, Veterans Day, signed into law an 11-bill package intended to support current and former service members and their families. The legislation will "ensure veterans and active duty military members have the benefits and resources they need," Hochul said in a release from her office. "New York's veterans stood up for us, and we will continue to stand by them."
SUFFOLK COUNTY, NY
pncguam.com

Corrected war claims bill passes

Bill 217-36, introduced by Speaker Therese Terlaje to correct the error contained in Bill 130-36, the Guam World War Two Reconciliation Act of 2021, was passed by the Legislature Friday afternoon. The measure was passed with 10 yes votes. There were two no votes and three excused absences. Those who...
CONGRESS & COURTS
thekatynews.com

Sen. Cruz Introduces Legislation to Repeal Infrastructure Bill’s “Devastating Attack” on Emerging Cryptocurrency Industry

The provision will stifle innovation, endanger the privacy of many Americans and cryptocurrencies, and likely push key aspects of the industry overseas to countries like China. U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas) this week introduced legislation that would repeal an overly broad and poorly-crafted provision from the infrastructure package that creates new reporting requirements for many participants within the blockchain industry. This provision will stifle innovation in the industry, endanger the privacy of many Americans and cryptocurrencies, and likely push key aspects of the industry overseas to countries like China.
CONGRESS & COURTS
thecentersquare.com

SNAP recipients to receive extra benefits on Wednesday

(The Center Square) – More than 213,100 households receiving Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program benefits will see a bit more in their monthly allocations. Gov. Ned Lamont said in a news release the state’s Department of Social Services will distribute $32.3 million in taxpayer-funded SNAP benefits on Wednesday as part of federal relief dollars sent to states during the pandemic.
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
MSNBC

Republican seeks credit for infrastructure bill he voted against

As Congress prepared to pass the Democrats' American Rescue Plan earlier this year, Rep. John Yarmuth, the Democratic chairman of the House Budget Committee, made an important prediction on the chamber floor. "What we are all concerned about on our side," Yarmuth said, referring to Democrats, "is that the Republicans...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Washington Post

Democrats face a 2022 superstorm

To date, online betting markets have not lived up to their initial hype. The idea was that the wisdom of the masses, manifested through real investments in predictions, might offer guidance on the most likely outcomes of various scenarios. In practice, though, these markets have often followed the conventional wisdom, not led it. That said, they can be useful as a benchmark for that sentiment, like so:
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
International Business Times

Fourth Stimulus Check Update: New Payments To Arrive On Monday

A new batch of payments under the government’s expanded child tax credit will arrive Monday, marking the second to the last payments before the final on Dec. 15. Families with children under the age of 6 are expected to receive payments of $300 for each child for a total of $1,800. Households with children aged 6 to 17 will receive $250 for a total of $1,500.
INCOME TAX

Comments / 0

Community Policy