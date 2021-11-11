CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wilkes-barre, PA

State Senate approves loan program for veteran-owned businesses

By Submit Letter To The Editor
Times Leader
Times Leader
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1mkcIU_0ctEeaiq00
Yudichak

Tired of ads? Subscribers enjoy a distraction-free reading experience.

WILKES-BARRE — Legislation sponsored by State Sen. John Yudichak that would create a $5 million guaranteed loan program for veteran-owned businesses passed the Senate by a unanimous vote Wednesday.

Senate Bill 830 establishes the Veteran-owned Business Loan Guarantee Program within the Commonwealth Financing Authority (CFA). As part of Senate Bill 830, guarantees of up to $250,000 shall be provided to commercial lending institutions that make loans to veteran-owned businesses.

“Pennsylvania’s veterans have earned the right to be treated fairly and to have every opportunity to rebuild their civilian lives, and in the process, contribute to the communities they live in by helping to rebuild Pennsylvania’s economy,” said Yudichak, I-Swoyersville. “Under Senate Bill 830, veterans will have access to the necessary capital to restart their careers and build stronger, more prosperous businesses that will improve their lives and the lives of all Pennsylvanians.”

The legislation recently received a unanimous vote from the Senate Community, Economic & Recreational Development Committee, which is chaired by Yudichak, as well as favorable consideration by the Senate Appropriations Committee.

According to the U.S. Census Bureau, veteran-owned businesses make up about 5.9 percent of all businesses in the United States, with an estimated $947 billion in receipts, approximately 3.9 million employees, and about $177.7 billion in annual payroll.

The measure will now go to the House of Representatives.

Kaufer bill to create program to help veterans, families

Just in time for Veterans Day, the state Senate Veterans Affairs and Emergency Preparedness Committee on Tuesday approved a bill introduced by state Rep. Aaron Kaufer, R-Kingston, designed to create a system to link veterans and their family members with programs and services specifically designed to meet their needs back in their local communities.

“Our veterans and their families have sacrificed so much for our nation,” Kaufer said. “My bill is designed to help veterans as they transition from military service to civilian life. We want to provide veterans and their family members with access to programs and services that can help them during the often-times difficult transition back to civilian life.”

Kaufer’s House Bill 995 would establish the Veterans’ Outreach and Support Network Program, which would provide veterans and their family members with a network of participating organizations that can help them with the unique issues they face as they transition from military service back to civilian life.

The program would be administered by the Pennsylvania Department of Military and Veterans Affairs (DMVA).

DMVA would coordinate with other state agencies, county veterans affairs offices, veterans service organizations, and health care provider and nonprofit organizations that serve veterans and their families.

“I’m pleased the Senate is moving forward with this legislation to help our military veterans,” Kaufer said. “We want veterans and their family members to have access to an easy, one-stop-shop for a variety of information and resources to help them transition back to civilian life.”

Kaufer’s legislation now heads to the full Senate for consideration.

House unanimously passes package of veterans bills

Rep. Karen Boback, R-Harveys Lake, majority chairman of the House Veterans Affairs and Emergency Preparedness Committee, Wednesday announced the unanimous passage of the Veterans Day package of bills through the House.

“This package of bills that passed through the House today will enhance the lives of our veterans community across the Commonwealth,” Boback said.

Boback said the package seeks to improve professional licensure provisions, increases the blind and paralyzed veteran pension program and provides for improvements to the Pennsylvania National Guard Life insurance program. It also allows for further protections in military discharge records and the care of veterans graves.

“Additionally, we took action to create a recognition day for veterans of the Persian Gulf War and the Global War on Terrorism, in which many of my House and Senate colleagues valiantly served,” Boback said. “Lastly, we passed a resolution I authored with the minority chair of the House Veterans Affairs and Emergency Preparedness Committee to commemorate Veterans Day 2021 in Pennsylvania.”

The Veterans Day package of bills includes House Bills 1055, 1220, 1612, and 1868; House Resolution 153; and Senate Bills 248 and 550.

Comments / 0

Related
thegraftonnews.com

Senate ARPA bill includes financial support for veterans programs

BOSTON -- The Massachusetts State Senate on Nov. 10 passed a $3.82 billion blueprint to invest funds from the American Rescue Plan Act to meet the urgent needs of the commonwealth’s ongoing recovery. The bill includes increased investments for veteran services and supports that target housing security, transportation and mental and behavioral health care, among other areas.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
TheDailyBeast

Kristi Noem’s Daughter Quitting Real Estate After Secret Governor’s Mansion Meeting Revealed

South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem’s daughter announced Tuesday that she would be leaving the real estate business amid scrutiny over how she received her license. Noem and her daughter, Kassidy Peters, have faced mounting attention and ire from both the public and lawmakers over the reversal of a denial of Peters’ appraiser’s license, which was granted to her after the state’s Labor Secretary met with Noem at the governor’s mansion, the Argus Leader reported Tuesday.
REAL ESTATE
thecentersquare.com

SNAP recipients to receive extra benefits on Wednesday

(The Center Square) – More than 213,100 households receiving Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program benefits will see a bit more in their monthly allocations. Gov. Ned Lamont said in a news release the state’s Department of Social Services will distribute $32.3 million in taxpayer-funded SNAP benefits on Wednesday as part of federal relief dollars sent to states during the pandemic.
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Wilkes-barre, PA
State
Pennsylvania State
Local
Pennsylvania Government
Wilkes-barre, PA
Government
gregoryricks.com

7 Changes to Social Security in 2022

From what beneficiaries receive monthly to what workers could owe in payroll tax, big changes are on the way for America’s top retirement program. A few days ago, the Social Security Administration released a laundry list of changes to the program that’ll take effect in 2022. Beneficiaries are set to...
PERSONAL FINANCE
thekatynews.com

Sen. Cruz Introduces Legislation to Repeal Infrastructure Bill’s “Devastating Attack” on Emerging Cryptocurrency Industry

The provision will stifle innovation, endanger the privacy of many Americans and cryptocurrencies, and likely push key aspects of the industry overseas to countries like China. U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas) this week introduced legislation that would repeal an overly broad and poorly-crafted provision from the infrastructure package that creates new reporting requirements for many participants within the blockchain industry. This provision will stifle innovation in the industry, endanger the privacy of many Americans and cryptocurrencies, and likely push key aspects of the industry overseas to countries like China.
CONGRESS & COURTS
mainstreet-nashville.com

What the historic SNAP increase means for recipients

Food insecurity is one of the biggest hurdles that our most vulnerable neighbors face daily — something that gets especially challenging around the holidays. With schools closed for winter break, many families are left without a regular source of meals for their children through the United States Department of Agriculture National School Lunch Program. And for seniors, the cold weather makes it difficult to travel to food pantries, especially if they don’t have easy access to transportation. According to the USDA, nearly 11% of Americans experienced food insecurity in 2020.
FOOD & DRINKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Veteran#State Senate#Senate Bill#Pennsylvanians#The U S Census Bureau#Senate Veterans Affairs
Times Leader

Larksville tables ambulance proposal

LARKSVILLE — After over an hour of impassioned pleas and tense arguments over the fate of Larksville Community Ambulance, borough council ultimately voted to table a motion to replace them with Trans-Med Ambulance as the borough’s primary emergency services provider until next month’s meeting. The motion to table the resolution...
LARKSVILLE, PA
MSNBC

Republican seeks credit for infrastructure bill he voted against

As Congress prepared to pass the Democrats' American Rescue Plan earlier this year, Rep. John Yarmuth, the Democratic chairman of the House Budget Committee, made an important prediction on the chamber floor. "What we are all concerned about on our side," Yarmuth said, referring to Democrats, "is that the Republicans...
CONGRESS & COURTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Senate
NewsBreak
Nonprofit Organizations
Axios

Sen. Sinema hits Dem leaders over honesty, false promises

Sen. Kyrsten Sinema (D-Ariz.) criticized Democratic leadership in a wide-ranging interview with Politico published Wednesday for making false promises by setting expectations for the social spending bill and other legislation far too high. Why it matters: Sinema said that the pledges amount to dishonesty with Americans because they are made...
CONGRESS & COURTS
CBS Pittsburgh

Sen. Bob Casey Predicts Neighboring Sen. Joe Manchin Will Be On Board To Pass Build Back Better Plan

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – U.S. Senator Bob Casey says now that the bipartisan Infrastructure Bill is law, Congress needs to pass the president’s Build Back Better plan. In an interview on Tuesday with KDKA political editor Jon Delano, Casey said he’s confident that all fifty Democrats, including Joe Manchin of West Virginia, will join together to pass the bill. While Speaker Nancy Pelosi wants the House to pass the Build Back Better plan this week, Pennsylvania’s senior senator says it will take longer in the Senate. But in the end, Casey expects his colleagues, including Manchin, to be on board. The new infrastructure law...
CONGRESS & COURTS
WEKU

6th Circuit Court 'wins' lottery to hear lawsuits against Biden's vaccine rule

The 6th Circuit Court of Appeals has won the lottery to hear legal challenges to the Biden administration's vaccine rule that affects some 84 million workers. The lottery was announced after multiple lawsuits against the administration were filed in several federal appeals courts. In a process resembling a Powerball drawing, a dozen ping pong balls, each representing one court, were placed into a wooden drum on Tuesday. The winning ball was drawn in Washington, D.C. by a selector from a judicial panel that oversees multidistrict litigation.
LABOR ISSUES
wesb.com

Bill Introduced By Dush for Concealed Carry Passes House

The bill to allow carrying concealed weapons without a permit introduced by Senator Cris Dush has passed the House. According to the Associated Press, the bill passed the House on Tuesday by a divided vote with a majority of Republican support and Democrats mostly opposed. Those opposing pointed out that the Bill would likely not be enacted as Gov. Wolf has already stated he will veto the legislation arguing that people would be less safe with guns more readily available.
CONGRESS & COURTS
smallbiztrends.com

Biden Considering Small Business Vaccine Mandate

President Biden is considering introducing an additional vaccine mandate for small businesses, similar to the one currently being implemented for big businesses. As Fox Business report, the proposed mandate will cover businesses operating with fewer than 100 employees, with the Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) mandate for big businesses coming into effect from 4 January 2022. It will force businesses with over 100 employees to mandate vaccines or their employees must wear masks and be tested weekly for Covid-19.
SMALL BUSINESS
Times Leader

Times Leader

5K+
Followers
10K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Local News, Sports, Opinion and more from the Wilkes-Barre Times Leader.

 https://www.timesleader.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy