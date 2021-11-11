State Senate approves loan program for veteran-owned businesses

Yudichak

WILKES-BARRE — Legislation sponsored by State Sen. John Yudichak that would create a $5 million guaranteed loan program for veteran-owned businesses passed the Senate by a unanimous vote Wednesday.

Senate Bill 830 establishes the Veteran-owned Business Loan Guarantee Program within the Commonwealth Financing Authority (CFA). As part of Senate Bill 830, guarantees of up to $250,000 shall be provided to commercial lending institutions that make loans to veteran-owned businesses.

“Pennsylvania’s veterans have earned the right to be treated fairly and to have every opportunity to rebuild their civilian lives, and in the process, contribute to the communities they live in by helping to rebuild Pennsylvania’s economy,” said Yudichak, I-Swoyersville. “Under Senate Bill 830, veterans will have access to the necessary capital to restart their careers and build stronger, more prosperous businesses that will improve their lives and the lives of all Pennsylvanians.”

The legislation recently received a unanimous vote from the Senate Community, Economic & Recreational Development Committee, which is chaired by Yudichak, as well as favorable consideration by the Senate Appropriations Committee.

According to the U.S. Census Bureau, veteran-owned businesses make up about 5.9 percent of all businesses in the United States, with an estimated $947 billion in receipts, approximately 3.9 million employees, and about $177.7 billion in annual payroll.

The measure will now go to the House of Representatives.

Kaufer bill to create program to help veterans, families

Just in time for Veterans Day, the state Senate Veterans Affairs and Emergency Preparedness Committee on Tuesday approved a bill introduced by state Rep. Aaron Kaufer, R-Kingston, designed to create a system to link veterans and their family members with programs and services specifically designed to meet their needs back in their local communities.

“Our veterans and their families have sacrificed so much for our nation,” Kaufer said. “My bill is designed to help veterans as they transition from military service to civilian life. We want to provide veterans and their family members with access to programs and services that can help them during the often-times difficult transition back to civilian life.”

Kaufer’s House Bill 995 would establish the Veterans’ Outreach and Support Network Program, which would provide veterans and their family members with a network of participating organizations that can help them with the unique issues they face as they transition from military service back to civilian life.

The program would be administered by the Pennsylvania Department of Military and Veterans Affairs (DMVA).

DMVA would coordinate with other state agencies, county veterans affairs offices, veterans service organizations, and health care provider and nonprofit organizations that serve veterans and their families.

“I’m pleased the Senate is moving forward with this legislation to help our military veterans,” Kaufer said. “We want veterans and their family members to have access to an easy, one-stop-shop for a variety of information and resources to help them transition back to civilian life.”

Kaufer’s legislation now heads to the full Senate for consideration.

House unanimously passes package of veterans bills

Rep. Karen Boback, R-Harveys Lake, majority chairman of the House Veterans Affairs and Emergency Preparedness Committee, Wednesday announced the unanimous passage of the Veterans Day package of bills through the House.

“This package of bills that passed through the House today will enhance the lives of our veterans community across the Commonwealth,” Boback said.

Boback said the package seeks to improve professional licensure provisions, increases the blind and paralyzed veteran pension program and provides for improvements to the Pennsylvania National Guard Life insurance program. It also allows for further protections in military discharge records and the care of veterans graves.

“Additionally, we took action to create a recognition day for veterans of the Persian Gulf War and the Global War on Terrorism, in which many of my House and Senate colleagues valiantly served,” Boback said. “Lastly, we passed a resolution I authored with the minority chair of the House Veterans Affairs and Emergency Preparedness Committee to commemorate Veterans Day 2021 in Pennsylvania.”

The Veterans Day package of bills includes House Bills 1055, 1220, 1612, and 1868; House Resolution 153; and Senate Bills 248 and 550.