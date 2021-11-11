CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rochester, NY

Rush-Henrietta’s Jayden Scott signs to be a wrestler at the University of North Carolina

By Carl Jones
News 8 WROC
News 8 WROC
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Np8WG_0ctEe3sE00

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Jayden Scott of Rush-Henrietta signed his national letter of intent Wednesday afternoon to wrestle at the University of North Carolina.

Scott said his final two schools came down to the University of Michigan and University of North Carolina. He added that a recent trip down to Chapel Hill, NC is what ultimately sold him on becoming a Tar Heel.

“You know the coaching staff was great,” Scott said. “I had family down there. It’s a great school. It’s the perfect fit for me. The weather too so that’s a good thing.”

Scott, the 2018 NYSPHSAA state champion at 106lbs, talked about how he relieved he was now that the recruiting process is finally over.

“It’s something that you always dreamed of happening so it’s a great feeling,” Scott said. “At first it was stressful but now doing it and getting it over with it, it’s a good feeling.”

High school athletes from all sports excluding football had the opportunity to formally accept scholarship offers today from NCAA Division I and Division II schools.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to RochesterFirst.

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
CBS News

Pfizer asks FDA to grant emergency authorization for its COVID-19 pill

Pfizer is asking federal regulators to authorize its experimental COVID-19 pill, which the drugmaker says can protect people from the most severe symptoms of the disease. Pfizer on Tuesday said it is seeking Emergency Use Authorization for the antiviral pill, called Paxlovid, from the Food and Drug Administration. Earlier this month, the company said Paxlovid cut the risk of hospitalization and death by nearly 90% in people with mild to moderate coronavirus infections.
INDUSTRY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Rush, NY
City
Rochester, NY
Rochester, NY
Sports
The Hill

Bannon to plead not guilty to contempt charges

Onetime White House strategist Stephen Bannon moved to plead not guilty Wednesday to criminal contempt of Congress charges after he failed to comply with a subpoena from the House committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol. Bannon was indicted by a federal grand jury Friday, facing two counts:...
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Football#Wrestler#Combat#Rush Henrietta#Chapel Hill#Ncaa Division#Rochesterfirst
The Hill

Outcry grows over Russian missile test that hit satellite

Russia’s missile test that struck a defunct space satellite has U.S. officials and lawmakers rattled over fears Moscow seeks to further militarize space, with calls to hold the Kremlin accountable. The satellite explosion created at least 1,500 pieces of trackable space debris and hundreds of thousands of smaller pieces, which...
MILITARY
News 8 WROC

News 8 WROC

4K+
Followers
2K+
Post
851K+
Views
ABOUT

The CBS affiliate in Rochester, New York. Local news. Local people. The team you can trust.

 https://www.rochesterfirst.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy