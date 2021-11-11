Rush-Henrietta’s Jayden Scott signs to be a wrestler at the University of North Carolina

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Jayden Scott of Rush-Henrietta signed his national letter of intent Wednesday afternoon to wrestle at the University of North Carolina.

Scott said his final two schools came down to the University of Michigan and University of North Carolina. He added that a recent trip down to Chapel Hill, NC is what ultimately sold him on becoming a Tar Heel.

“You know the coaching staff was great,” Scott said. “I had family down there. It’s a great school. It’s the perfect fit for me. The weather too so that’s a good thing.”

Scott, the 2018 NYSPHSAA state champion at 106lbs, talked about how he relieved he was now that the recruiting process is finally over.

“It’s something that you always dreamed of happening so it’s a great feeling,” Scott said. “At first it was stressful but now doing it and getting it over with it, it’s a good feeling.”

High school athletes from all sports excluding football had the opportunity to formally accept scholarship offers today from NCAA Division I and Division II schools.

