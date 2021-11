After the Orlando Magic’s shootaround Wednesday morning, both head coach Jamahl Mosley and guard Cole Anthony talked about the importance of not getting too high after wins and not getting too low after losses. Just as it was critical for the team to not get too high after the win over the Utah Jazz on Sunday, it’s now going to be critical for them not to get too low after their 123-90 loss to the Brooklyn Nets.

NBA ・ 6 DAYS AGO