Nets' Kevin Durant: Near perfect in win

Klay Thompson sent a message to Draymond Green before his classic Game 6 performance, propelling the Golden State Warriors to ultimately come back from a 3-1 deficit against Kevin Durant and the Thunder in the 2016 West Finals. Everybody knows that when it’s Game 6, for some reason, Klay Thompson...
To the surprise of nobody, Kevin Durant has been one of the best performers in the NBA so far this season. The 2-time NBA champion has had a hot start to the season and is playing elite-level basketball for the Nets. One of the greatest scorers of all time, Durant has been a scoring machine this season.
The Los Angeles Lakers have lost their last two games of the regular season, being beaten by the Golden State Warriors and the Phoenix Suns. There's no question that this was not the start that many people envisioned from the Lakers. The Brooklyn Nets did win their recent game against...
Ja Morant has a massive KD IV collection that could go up against any sneaker afficionado’s stash. So much so, that even Brooklyn Nets superstar Kevin Durant himself had to shout out the Grizzlies stud for his eye-popping stack. Durant took to Twitter to give his four-word reaction to a...
The Brooklyn Nets have recently lost to the Golden State Warriors by getting beat 117-99. There's no doubt that the Brooklyn Nets have to improve, and while they are obviously a good team, there's clearly work that needs to be done. Kevin Durant spoke after the game and claimed that...
ORLANDO, Fla. — If the Nets were bothered by the fourth-quarter meltdown they suffered in Chicago — and they certainly should have been — they responded in the best possible by flushing it down the toilet with a dominating 123-90 victory over the Magic Wednesday night at Amway Center. The...
Is Kevin Durant somehow better now? The Brooklyn Nets star is now 33-years-old, but is putting up one of the best seasons of his career. Steve Nash, however, doesn’t want to overdo it. Nash was adamant that working Kevin Durant too hard goes against what the team is hoping to...
It’s going to be weeks until the Nets play at Barclays Center again, but at least they gave the home crowd a show. The Nets knew Atlanta was going to be a tough test, but they aced it. A Kevin Durant-led third-quarter run turned the game and let them cruise to a 117-108 win before a crowd of 17,323.
Brooklyn Nets star Kevin Durant has become the latest celebrity to endorse a blank-check firm after his Infinite Acquisition Corp filed for an initial public offering of up to $200 million on Wednesday. The filing comes amid a chill in the special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) market, due to tightening...
When Sean Marks and Steve Nash were plotting this season ahead of training camp, they couldn’t have imagined a start quite like this. From Kyrie Irving’s absence due to his refusal to get vaccinated to James Harden and Blake Griffin’s struggles to several newcomers needing time to adjust to their new surroundings and teammates, very little has gone according to plan.
Kevin Durant had 31 points, seven rebounds and seven assists and the visiting Brooklyn Nets defeated the Toronto Raptors 116-103 Sunday afternoon. It was Durant’s 10th straight game with 20 or more points as the Nets won their fifth in a row, including the first two of a six-game road trip.
The Brooklyn Nets were never going to 79-3 this year. Despite revving the engine on this high-powered offense during their recent five-game winning streak, another loss was inevitable. The Chicago Bulls rode big nights from Zach LaVine, DeMar DeRozan, and Ayo Dosunmu to the victory. The trio combined for 67...
DETROIT — The Nets appeared to be on the verge of a blowout win after a 39-point third quarter that gave them a 16-point lead, but they found themselves clinging to a one-point lead with a little more than two minutes left. But Kevin Durant made three key baskets at the end to give the Nets their fourth straight win, 96-90, over the Pistons on Friday night at Little Caesars Arena.
Kevin Durant scored 33 points to help the Brooklyn Nets beat the Oklahoma City Thunder 120-96 on Sunday night. Durant played eight seasons in Oklahoma City, winning four scoring titles and an MVP award and leading the Thunder to the NBA Finals once before joining Golden State in 2016. Thunder fans still haven't forgiven him for leaving in free agency. He was booed during pregame warmups and whenever he touched the ball early in the game.
Kevin Durant scored 32 points on 13-of-20 shooting to lead the Brooklyn Nets to a 117-108 win over the visiting Atlanta Hawks on Wednesday in Barclays Center. KD led six Nets with double-digit scoring figures on a night where the Nets made 22 of 48 three-pointers. Joe Harris got all 18 of his points from behind the three-point line, and James Harden knocked down five en route to his 16-point, 11-assist evening.
Brooklyn Nets superstar Kevin Durant is off to yet another terrific start in the 2021/22 season, leading his team to a 5-3 record. While it hasn’t been easy adjusting without Kyrie Irving, KD is definitely putting up the numbers that will be needed to make a Finals run in 2022.
