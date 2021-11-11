CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Nets' Kevin Durant: Near perfect in win

CBS Sports
 6 days ago

Durant scored 30 points (11-12 FG, 2-2 3Pt, 6-7 FT) and added five rebounds...

www.cbssports.com

Newsday

Kevin Durant, James Harden help Nets bounce back with dominating win over Magic

ORLANDO, Fla. — If the Nets were bothered by the fourth-quarter meltdown they suffered in Chicago — and they certainly should have been — they responded in the best possible by flushing it down the toilet with a dominating 123-90 victory over the Magic Wednesday night at Amway Center. The...
NBA
New York Post

Kevin Durant, Joe Harris lead Nets to statement win over Hawks

It’s going to be weeks until the Nets play at Barclays Center again, but at least they gave the home crowd a show. The Nets knew Atlanta was going to be a tough test, but they aced it. A Kevin Durant-led third-quarter run turned the game and let them cruise to a 117-108 win before a crowd of 17,323.
NBA
wmleader.com

Brooklyn Nets star Kevin Durant launches $200 million SPAC

Brooklyn Nets star Kevin Durant has become the latest celebrity to endorse a blank-check firm after his Infinite Acquisition Corp filed for an initial public offering of up to $200 million on Wednesday. The filing comes amid a chill in the special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) market, due to tightening...
NBA
New York Post

Kevin Durant exceeding expectations helping Nets weather early issues

When Sean Marks and Steve Nash were plotting this season ahead of training camp, they couldn’t have imagined a start quite like this. From Kyrie Irving’s absence due to his refusal to get vaccinated to James Harden and Blake Griffin’s struggles to several newcomers needing time to adjust to their new surroundings and teammates, very little has gone according to plan.
NBA
Reuters

Kevin Durant leads Nets over Raptors for fifth straight win

Kevin Durant had 31 points, seven rebounds and seven assists and the visiting Brooklyn Nets defeated the Toronto Raptors 116-103 Sunday afternoon. It was Durant’s 10th straight game with 20 or more points as the Nets won their fifth in a row, including the first two of a six-game road trip.
NBA
chatsports.com

Nets cool off in the Windy City while Kevin Durant stays hot

The Brooklyn Nets were never going to 79-3 this year. Despite revving the engine on this high-powered offense during their recent five-game winning streak, another loss was inevitable. The Chicago Bulls rode big nights from Zach LaVine, DeMar DeRozan, and Ayo Dosunmu to the victory. The trio combined for 67...
NBA
Newsday

Kevin Durant makes key baskets late as Nets hold off Pistons

DETROIT — The Nets appeared to be on the verge of a blowout win after a 39-point third quarter that gave them a 16-point lead, but they found themselves clinging to a one-point lead with a little more than two minutes left. But Kevin Durant made three key baskets at the end to give the Nets their fourth straight win, 96-90, over the Pistons on Friday night at Little Caesars Arena.
NBA
Fox News

Kevin Durant scores 33 points, Nets beat Thunder 120-96

Kevin Durant scored 33 points to help the Brooklyn Nets beat the Oklahoma City Thunder 120-96 on Sunday night. Durant played eight seasons in Oklahoma City, winning four scoring titles and an MVP award and leading the Thunder to the NBA Finals once before joining Golden State in 2016. Thunder fans still haven't forgiven him for leaving in free agency. He was booed during pregame warmups and whenever he touched the ball early in the game.
NBA
Bleacher Report

Kevin Durant Drops 32 to Lead Nets Past Trae Young, Hawks for 3rd Straight Win

Kevin Durant scored 32 points on 13-of-20 shooting to lead the Brooklyn Nets to a 117-108 win over the visiting Atlanta Hawks on Wednesday in Barclays Center. KD led six Nets with double-digit scoring figures on a night where the Nets made 22 of 48 three-pointers. Joe Harris got all 18 of his points from behind the three-point line, and James Harden knocked down five en route to his 16-point, 11-assist evening.
NBA
ClutchPoints

Kevin Durant off to epic start never done in Nets history

Brooklyn Nets superstar Kevin Durant is off to yet another terrific start in the 2021/22 season, leading his team to a 5-3 record. While it hasn’t been easy adjusting without Kyrie Irving, KD is definitely putting up the numbers that will be needed to make a Finals run in 2022.
NBA

