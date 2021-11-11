The medical company hired by Astroworld organizers says medics followed the correct plan of action at the festival where 8 people were killed in a crowd surge

Travis Scott's Astroworld Festival. Getty Images

At least eight people died and at least 300 more were injured at Astroworld last Friday when concertgoers rushed the stage.

Insider spoke to ParaDocs, a medical company hired by Astroworld organizers.

A ParaDocs spokesperson said medics followed the correct plan of action at the festival.

A crowd surge on Friday night at Travis Scott's Astroworld festival left eight people dead and hundreds of others injured.

A representative for ParaDocs, a medical company hired by Astroworld organizers, told Insider that medics followed the correct plan of action at the festival.

"As healthcare professionals our hearts weigh especially heavy for the lives lost, as well as their loved ones," Juda Engelmayer, president of HeraldPR, a crisis communication public relations firm, wrote in an email on behalf of ParaDocs. "We are confident that the facts will demonstrate that the care we provided followed the appropriate protocols and operating procedures that were in place."

Engelmayer said ParaDocs plans on cooperating with the investigation and that paramedics stood by to help crowd members.

"The staff knows that there seems to be a stampede and pandemonium. They didn't run away to protect themselves. They performed CPR, helped people and stayed working throughout," Engelmayer wrote in the email to Insider.

Authorities have not disclosed the causes of death of the eight people who died at what has been deemed a mass-casualty event.

Engelmayer told Insider ParaDocs has worked events with crowds as large as 20 million people, while the Astroworld crowd was approximately 50,000 people. He said the necessary resources, like medication and supplies, were available.

Scott and the concert organizers are facing at least 40 lawsuits in the aftermath of the event, Insider previously reported. Live Nation has also been listed as a defendant in some lawsuits.

Harrowing videos on social media from the night of the concert show the audience calling for help. A concertgoer previously told Insider that the festival caused audience members to go into "full-on survival mode."

"I can't even count the number of people walking by me, couples together, crying, just trying to get out, screaming at people to get out," Nathaniel Isaac Jewell said.

A medic on the scene, who is not affiliated with ParaDocs, created a series of TikTok videos documenting the tragedy, Insider previously reported. He referred to the festival as an "impossible situation."

"I had no clue what I was getting into," Remington Richardson said in one of the videos. "Being in the crowd was literally a life threat. That was apparent."

Scott and Live Nation have released apologies and said that they will fully cooperate with authorities.