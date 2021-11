How many of you are familiar with the Servicemen’s Readjustment Act of 1944? What if I say the “G.I. Bill?” Well, they are one in the same. This historic and life changing legislation was a “game changer” for some and another “closed door” for others. It was often a gateway to financial stability, that in part, explains the wealth gap between Black and white families. It is also a clear example of systemic racism and a reality that too many Americans want to ignore.

