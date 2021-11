A Houston hospital has suspended a doctor for sharing misinformation about COVID-19 on social media and refusing to treat patients who are vaccinated against the virus. The physician, Dr. Mary Bowden, was recently hired by Houston Methodist Hospital, a spokesperson for the facility told CBS News, and her personal and political opinions about COVID-19, the vaccine, and use of drugs that have not been found to treat or prevent the virus are "harmful to the community [and] do not reflect reliable medical evidence or the values of Houston Methodist."

