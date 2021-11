Economic devastation and political collapse — a familiar headline on the events following a default on government debt when Congress does not raise the debt ceiling, stressing the American public several times a year. Raising the debt ceiling is a familiar ritual on Capitol Hill, with Congress raising or temporarily suspending the limit of debt 78 separate times since 1960. However, debt raising is never without political melodramatics. In September, the Senate blocked a temporary suspension of the debt limit, threatening a government shutdown and economic consequences, and not until after negotiation could the limit be increased by $430 billion in October.

U.S. POLITICS ・ 12 DAYS AGO