Student Government (SG) has sworn in new Senators and an Attorney General, while simultaneously announcing the resignations of the Supervisor of Elections and Chief of Staff. In an emotional speech, Madison Saul announced her resignation as the Supervisor of Elections. Thanking everyone for the opportunity to serve in SG for the past three years, Saul encouraged the new Senators to take risks. The speech ended with a standing ovation from all members of SG. Saul will clearly be missed by all, and many recounted her friendship, dedication, and hard work.

EDUCATION ・ 9 DAYS AGO