Las Vegas, NV

UNLV staves off Gardner-Webb 64-58 in season opener

The Associated Press
 6 days ago

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Bryce Hamilton had 22 points as UNLV got past Gardner-Webb 64-58 in a season opener on Wednesday night.

Royce Hamm Jr. had 18 points, 17 rebounds and four blocks for the Rebels. Donovan Williams added 10 points. Marvin Coleman had eight rebounds. Hamilton’s layup with 24 seconds left gave UNLV a two-possession lead and Mike Nuga sank two free throws with 9 seconds remaining to wrap up the win.

D’Maurian Williams tied a career high with 21 points and had 10 rebounds for the Bulldogs. Lance Terry added 13 points. Zion Williams had 11 rebounds.

