Nikola Vucevic, starting center for the Chicago Bulls, has entered the NBA’s health and safety protocols and will be out multiple games, reports ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski. Vucecvic is averaging 13.6 points and 10.9 rebounds in his first full season with the Bulls after spending the previous 8.5 years with the Orlando Magic. Despite Vucecvic’s decline in scoring, the two-time NBA All-Star has stabilized a Chicago frontcourt and complemented a new-and-improved starting lineup while helping the Bulls to a share with the Washington Wizards for the best record in the eastern conference (8-3).

NBA ・ 5 DAYS AGO