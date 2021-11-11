CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Horseheads, NY

Horseheads football eyes history & Friday football showcase

By Andy Malnoske
 6 days ago

HORSEHEADS, N.Y. (WETM) – Championship Friday will hit the Twin Tiers in just days.

Several Section IV football titles are up for grabs for many respective teams throughout the region. For one local team, they’re looking to accomplish something that hasn’t been done in 23 years. Horseheads football (6-2) will host Union-Endicott in the Class A Championship Friday at 7 pm at Blue Raider stadium.

The Blue Raiders took out the Tigers in October 17-7 giving the then unbeaten Tigers (7-2) their only defeat on the year. This time, both teams have two losses and it’s all or nothing. Win and advance to the state tournament or lose and your season is finished.

Horseheads is coming off a bye week which followed a tough defeat on the road at Owego in a rain soaked contest. U-E vaults into the Class A Championship after besting Vestal to get to this point.

18 Sports took the opportunity to stop by Horseheads practice on Wednesday and spoke with senior quarterback Alex Chrisman along head coach Kevin Hillman. Below, a Friday and Saturday schedule of all of the championship football you will see.

Friday – Section IV Football Championships at 7 pm
Class AA – Elmira (5-3) at #15 Corning (7-1)
Class A – U-E (7-2) at Horseheads (6-2)
Class C – #7 Waverly (10-0) at #4 Chenango Forks (8-1)
Class D – #1 Tioga (8-0) vs. #13 Newark Valley (7-2) at Binghamton
8-Man – #2 S-VE/Candor (7-0) vs. Groton at Binghamton Saturday at Noon

Friday – Pennsylvania District IV Championships at 7 pm
Class A (1) Canton (10-0) vs. (2) Muncy (9-1) at Towanda
Class AA Semis (3) Troy (7-3) at (2) Mount Carmel (8-2) Saturday at 7 pm

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WETM - MyTwinTiers.com.

Rams roll into state finals

MIDDLETOWN, N.Y. (WETM) – The Haverling boys soccer team will play for a state title on Sunday. The second-ranked Rams rolled past fourth-ranked Beekmantown in the Class B state semifinals 7-0 on Saturday in Middletown. Keefer Calkins had a hat trick in the first half for the Rams and Zach Musso and Ezra Hoad scored […]
MIDDLETOWN, NY
Elmira grads lead Marist in scoring in win against Vermont

POUGHKEEPSIE, N.Y. (WETM) – Two Elmira grads led the Marist women’s basketball team in scoring on Sunday in their win at home against Vermont. (Photos courtesy: @MaristWBB) Sophomore Kiara Fisher scored a game-high 17 points for the Red Foxes and added eight assists and five rebounds in their 67-50 win over the Catamounts. Sophomore Zaria […]
VERMONT STATE
Corning boys cross country captures state title

CHENANGO VALLEY, N.Y. (WETM) – The Corning boys cross country team can call themselves state champions. (Photo courtesy: Southern Tier Sports Report) The Hawks won a Class A state title on Saturday at Chenango Valley State Park. Fayetteville-Manlius finished in second place and Shenendehowa took home third place. Jack Gregorski won a Class A state […]
CORNING, NY
Horseheads’ Guzylak & Packard make college plans

HORSEHEADS, N.Y. (WETM) – Two Horseheads student-athletes made their college plans official on Friday. Alexis Guzylak signed her national letter of intent to play lacrosse at Division II Bloomsburg University. Guzylak led Horseheads in goals and assists last season and helped the Blue Raiders win their fourth straight sectional title. She says Bloomsburg felt like […]
HORSEHEADS, NY
