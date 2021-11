The Powerball estimated jackpot for Wednesday, Nov. 3, is $132 million. Also, there is the $94.2 million cash value option for a potential jackpot winner. With three Powerball drawings weekly, on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Saturdays at 11:15 pm ET, anyone can hit the big jackpot! Tonight’s winning numbers will be posted shortly after the drawing.

LOTTERY ・ 14 DAYS AGO