WHITE MARSH, MD—The annual holiday parade will return to THE AVENUE at White Marsh this year. The parade will begin at 10 a.m. on Saturday, December 4, 2021. The event will feature local marching bands, street performers, dance troops, mascots, and more. Plus, Santa will be sticking around for a "Skate with Santa" at the ice rink. The annual tree …

WHITE MARSH, MD ・ 1 HOUR AGO