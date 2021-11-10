Ravens QB Lamar Jackson says FB Patrick Ricard gave team 'a boost' in Week 9 vs. Vikings

The Baltimore Ravens have plenty of high-level contributors on both sides of the football. Some get all of the glory while others are extremely underrated. One of the massively underrated players on the Baltimore offense is fullback Patrick Ricard, who had himself a big game against the Minnesota Vikings in Week 9.

When Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson was asked about how Ricard’s performance in the passing game impacted the team, the signal caller said that it gave the team “a boost”.

“That’s a huge weapon right there – 300 pounds of muscle. … It just got us in our groove – Pat Ricard catching the pass with one hand, turning up and making like five guys tackle him. (laughter) That just gave the whole team a boost, like, ‘Man, we have to get going.’ That’s what we needed, for sure.”

Ricard finished the game with three receptions for 35 yards and one touchdown that all came on one drive. The fullback has contributed out of the backfield before, but he made play after play on Sunday against Minnesota, giving the Baltimore offense a much needed boost.

Even though Ricard won’t put up those kinds of numbers every game, he’s still an extremely underrated part of what the Ravens do on offense. Not only can he be a threat to catch passes, but his ability to run block and create space for his teammates has been excellent over the years.