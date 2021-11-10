CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Ravens QB Lamar Jackson says FB Patrick Ricard gave team 'a boost' in Week 9 vs. Vikings

By Kevin Oestreicher
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=03MxW2_0ctEZvpY00

The Baltimore Ravens have plenty of high-level contributors on both sides of the football. Some get all of the glory while others are extremely underrated. One of the massively underrated players on the Baltimore offense is fullback Patrick Ricard, who had himself a big game against the Minnesota Vikings in Week 9.

When Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson was asked about how Ricard’s performance in the passing game impacted the team, the signal caller said that it gave the team “a boost”.

“That’s a huge weapon right there – 300 pounds of muscle. … It just got us in our groove – Pat Ricard catching the pass with one hand, turning up and making like five guys tackle him. (laughter) That just gave the whole team a boost, like, ‘Man, we have to get going.’ That’s what we needed, for sure.”

Ricard finished the game with three receptions for 35 yards and one touchdown that all came on one drive. The fullback has contributed out of the backfield before, but he made play after play on Sunday against Minnesota, giving the Baltimore offense a much needed boost.

Even though Ricard won’t put up those kinds of numbers every game, he’s still an extremely underrated part of what the Ravens do on offense. Not only can he be a threat to catch passes, but his ability to run block and create space for his teammates has been excellent over the years.

Watch Thursday Night Football on Amazon with a Prime Membership. Viewers can watch this week’s game with an Amazon Fire TV Product. Get yours now!

Comments / 0

Related
WKRC

Former Ohio State linebacker shot during his NFL bye week

COLUMBUS (WSYX/WTTE/WKRC) - Former Ohio State linebacker Malik Harrison was struck by a stray bullet in the left calf on Sunday night, according to a statement released by the Baltimore Ravens. According to the Ravens, Harrison was attending a gathering in Cleveland when he was shot. He sustained a non-life-threatening...
NFL
The Spun

Former Ohio State Football Quarterback Died On Tuesday

The football world is mourning the loss of a former Baltimore Colts and Ohio State Buckeyes player. Tom Matte, who played collegiately for Ohio State and then starred in Baltimore, passed away earlier this week according to a statement from the Ravens. He was 82 years old. “Tom became an...
NFL
The Baltimore Sun

RB Le’Veon Bell ‘started foaming at the mouth’ when Ravens, his former AFC North nemesis, reached out with a job offer

There was a time when the Ravens would have celebrated holding Le’Veon Bell to 48 yards on 11 carries. Not so long ago, he lived in their nightmares — those outside runs on which he’d wait and wait, then snap off a double-digit gain, or the pass routes on which he’d toy with some poor linebacker. As an All-Pro for the Pittsburgh Steelers, he played a starring role in some of the most painful ...
NFL
nfltraderumors.co

AFC Rumors: Bengals, Browns, Ravens, Steelers

The Athletic’s Paul Dehner Jr. lists Bengals CB Darius Phillips as a potential trade candidate, as he’s behind a number of other options in the secondary and might also be losing his return gig. Bengals OL Quinton Spain said he had a “1-on-1 conversation” with rookie OL Jackson Carman about...
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Patrick Ricard
The Spun

Report: Lamar Jackson “Sent Home” From Practice On Wednesday

The Baltimore Ravens sent star quarterback Lamar Jackson home early on Wednesday. According to ESPN’s Jamison Hensley, was dismissed due to an illness. Thankfully, the illness “is not COVID-related,” according to Hensley. Coach John Harbaugh added that center Bradley Bozeman was also sent home, adding, “It’s that time of year,”...
NFL
ClutchPoints

Ravens’ Lamar Jackson sounds off on losing temper in brutal loss to Dolphins

Baltimore Ravens star QB Lamar Jackson admits that he lost his cool during a rather frustrating loss against the Miami Dolphins in Week 10. Jackson’s offense fell short on Thursday night as they were limited to a season-low of just 10 points after the final whistle, breaking the team’s 51-game regular-season streak of scoring at least 14 points – the second-longest streak in league history.
NFL
VikingsTerritory

The Bad News for Harrison Smith is Twofold

The Minnesota Vikings damn near defeated the Baltimore Ravens in Week 9 without Danielle Hunter, Michael Pierce, Patrick Peterson, and Harrison Smith. Hunter tore his pectoral muscle against the Dallas Cowboys on Halloween. Pierce is recovering from a nagging elbow malady. And Peterson is battling an iffy hamstring injured when Minnesota upended the Carolina Panthers a few weeks ago.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Thursday Night Football#American Football#The Minnesota Vikings#Amazon Fire Tv Product
FanSided

What does “CM” mean on NFL referee hats?

NFL referees during Thursday night’s game between the Baltimore Ravens and Miami Dolphins wore “CM” on their hats. Week 10 of the NFL season officially began on Thursday night, as the Baltimore Ravens went on the road to take on the Miami Dolphins. The Ravens are looking to continue their climb up the AFC rankings, while the Dolphins were seeking to pull off the massive upset for their third win of the year.
NFL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Tuesday’s Le’Veon Bell News

Le’Veon Bell is no longer a member of the Baltimore Ravens. In a fairly surprising decision, the Ravens released Bell on Tuesday afternoon. He announced the news via social media. “This hurts, but it’s been a blessing to be here to say the least,” Bell said. “I’ve enjoyed every second...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Baltimore Ravens
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Minnesota Vikings
NewsBreak
Amazon
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
ESPN

Baltimore Ravens QB Lamar Jackson gets a street named after him at Louisville

When Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson returns to Louisville on Saturday to have his No. 8 jersey retired, he can get to Cardinals Stadium via Lamar Jackson Way. On Friday, the school announced that Jackson now has a street near the stadium named after him. In 2016 Jackson became the...
NFL
FanSided

4 most disappointing trades in Baltimore Ravens history

The Baltimore Ravens haven’t shied away from high-profile trades in recent years. Players like Marcus Peters, Calais Campbell, and Yannick Ngakoue all represent notable players the team acquired via trade within the last few seasons. And for the most part, when the Ravens trade, they have done so successfully. The...
NFL
timestelegram.com

Minnesota Vikings at Baltimore Ravens odds, picks and prediction

The Baltimore Ravens (5-2) return from a bye to host the Minnesota Vikings (3-4) at M&T Bank Stadium for a 1 p.m. ET kickoff Sunday. Below, we look at the Vikings vs. Ravens odds and lines, and make our best NFL picks, predictions and bets. Minnesota was upset 20-16 by...
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

45K+
Followers
91K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy