SportsTalk Hour 1 || 11-10-21

CHAMPAIGN — The early signing period ends Wednesday with one major recruiting iron still in the fire for Illinois men’s basketball. Four-star wing Ty Rodgers is expected to make his decision soon. Whether it will be in time to sign his National Letter of Intent before the Wednesday deadline is to be determined. There’s always the possibility he could commit to one of Illinois, Michigan State, Memphis or Alabama after Wednesday and sign in the spring when the regular period begins April 13.

CHAMPAIGN, IL ・ 22 HOURS AGO