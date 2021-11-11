SportsTalk Hour 1 || 11-10-21

Juwan Howard has left a fast impression at his alma mater, and Michigan officially rewarded its head men’s basketball coach on Tuesday. Howard signed a five-year contract extension with UM yesterday. This locks the former Wolverine in through the 2025-26 season and comes with a “significant” pay increase. After going...
The Big 12 has issued a public reprimand and suspension for the Texas Tech radio booth announcers following comments made during Saturday’s win over Iowa State. While the specific comments in question were not revealed, the conference said the punishment comes in response to the announcers “questioning the integrity” and “specifically calling out” members of the Big 12 officiating crew. The comments were “well beyond appropriate and permissible behavior” in the eyes of the conference.
CHAMPAIGN — Who wants to be a millionaire?. Well, probably everybody. Starting in 2022, Illinois defensive coordinator Ryan Walters is joining the club. On Sunday evening, Illinois announced a three-year contract extension that will bump Walters’ pay from its current $850,000 to $1.05 million in 2022. He will receive $100,000 raises the two following years. And he is eligible for a $250,000 retention bonus each season.
MILWAUKEE — Illinois fumbled its way to 15 first-half turnovers in Monday night’s Gavitt Tipoff Games showdown with Marquette. First-year Golden Eagles’ coach Shaka Smart’s high pressure defense was as advertised. Plenty of havoc. The start of the second half, at least, showed positive ball security growth. Illinois handled Marquette’s...
Welcome to Short Time Shots, the audible version of Jason Bryant's College Wrestling Wrap Sheet, I am he, Hall of Fame Wrestling Writer, Broadcaster and Announcer Jason Bryant and this is a look at five things from the day in college wrestling on November 10, 2021.
While growing up in Champaign, Jasmine and Devin Kyler were always on the same side. They played on the same Centennial basketball team in the 2010s. So, the idea of competing against each other wasn’t in their heads. Until it was. First, a bit of background on the Kylers: They...
MILWAUKEE — Who’s going to be the closer?. No question was bigger heading into the start of the 2021-22 Illinois basketball season. Ayo Dosunmu and his roughly three years of proving he is that guy in clutch moments is gone, off to a burgeoning start to his NBA career with the Chicago Bulls.
Like we've done for, well, just one game so far, the morning after Illinois games will...
CHAMPAIGN — The early signing period ends Wednesday with one major recruiting iron still in the fire for Illinois men’s basketball. Four-star wing Ty Rodgers is expected to make his decision soon. Whether it will be in time to sign his National Letter of Intent before the Wednesday deadline is to be determined. There’s always the possibility he could commit to one of Illinois, Michigan State, Memphis or Alabama after Wednesday and sign in the spring when the regular period begins April 13.
Illinois might consider writing a thank you note to Michigan for losing at home Tuesday night...
CHAMPAIGN — George McDonald, get ready for your close-up. The Fox Sports 1 cameras will find the former Illini wide receiver and kick returner at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday afternoon in Iowa City, Iowa. Normally, they’d look for Bret Bielema on the Illinois sideline. But the former Iowa defensive lineman...
A positive COVID-19 test for Bret Bielema shakes things up for Illinois heading into Saturday's game at Iowa. Will the Illini fare well on the road for a third straight game — this time without their head coach? Matt Daniels and Scott Richey discuss it in this week's Inside Illini Football.
IOWA CITY, Iowa — Keegan Murray put on another eye-popping performance Tuesday as the Hawkeyes held off North Carolina Central 86-69.
CHAMPAIGN — The final day of the early signing period turned out to be a good one for the Illinois men's basketball team. A week after signing four-star guards Jayden Epps and Sencire Harris, the Illini added four-star wing Ty Rodgers. Rodgers, who was at State Farm Center last week...
