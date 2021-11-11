ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
SportsTalk Hour 1 || 11-10-21

The News-Gazette
 7 days ago

Scott Beatty and...

www.news-gazette.com

Comments / 0

The Spun

College Basketball World Reacts To Juwan Howard News

Juwan Howard has left a fast impression at his alma mater, and Michigan officially rewarded its head men’s basketball coach on Tuesday. Howard signed a five-year contract extension with UM yesterday. This locks the former Wolverine in through the 2025-26 season and comes with a “significant” pay increase. After going...
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

College Football Radio Announcers Suspended For In-Game Comments

The Big 12 has issued a public reprimand and suspension for the Texas Tech radio booth announcers following comments made during Saturday’s win over Iowa State. While the specific comments in question were not revealed, the conference said the punishment comes in response to the announcers “questioning the integrity” and “specifically calling out” members of the Big 12 officiating crew. The comments were “well beyond appropriate and permissible behavior” in the eyes of the conference.
COLLEGE SPORTS
1045espn.com

Football Sunday HOUR TWO 11-07-21

Returning for HOUR TWO, Mike Dell joins in for his picks. Next, Iskoe and Nolan with the odds and picks. Then, Jimmy with the Bet Rivers odds update. Closing today’s show, Jimmy with his NFL Picks.
NFL
State
Illinois State
1045espn.com

Jimmy Ott’s Gametime HOUR TWO 11-11-21

It’s HOUR TWO of Jimmy Ott’s Gametime live from Jolie Pearl! To start the second hour, Paul Bovi calls in to give some player props in tonight’s MNF game. Next, Jimmy gives a live scores and odds update and covers some Troy notes. Then, Jimmy takes us through the daily rewind. To close out the show Jimmy gives final thoughts on tonight’s action.
TV SHOWS
The News-Gazette

Asmussen | Walters reaches rare salary air

CHAMPAIGN — Who wants to be a millionaire?. Well, probably everybody. Starting in 2022, Illinois defensive coordinator Ryan Walters is joining the club. On Sunday evening, Illinois announced a three-year contract extension that will bump Walters’ pay from its current $850,000 to $1.05 million in 2022. He will receive $100,000 raises the two following years. And he is eligible for a $250,000 retention bonus each season.
CHAMPAIGN, IL
The News-Gazette

Notes: Marquette wreaks havoc on Illini

MILWAUKEE — Illinois fumbled its way to 15 first-half turnovers in Monday night’s Gavitt Tipoff Games showdown with Marquette. First-year Golden Eagles’ coach Shaka Smart’s high pressure defense was as advertised. Plenty of havoc. The start of the second half, at least, showed positive ball security growth. Illinois handled Marquette’s...
COLLEGE SPORTS
mattalkonline.com

Short Time Shots: 11/10/21

Subscribe to this show via: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | iHeartRadio | Stitcher | TuneIn | RSS | More. Welcome to Short Time Shots, the audible version of Jason Bryant’s College Wrestling Wrap Sheet, I am he, Hall of Fame Wrestling Writer, Broadcaster and Announcer Jason Bryant and this is a look at five things from the day in college wrestling on November 10, 2021.
WWE
Brad Underwood
The News-Gazette

Asmussen: Sister vs. sister game a family affair

While growing up in Champaign, Jasmine and Devin Kyler were always on the same side. They played on the same Centennial basketball team in the 2010s. So, the idea of competing against each other wasn’t in their heads. Until it was. First, a bit of background on the Kylers: They...
CHAMPAIGN, IL
The News-Gazette

Illini still searching for closer after upset loss to Marquette

MILWAUKEE — Who’s going to be the closer?. No question was bigger heading into the start of the 2021-22 Illinois basketball season. Ayo Dosunmu and his roughly three years of proving he is that guy in clutch moments is gone, off to a burgeoning start to his NBA career with the Chicago Bulls.
COLLEGE SPORTS
The News-Gazette

Good Morning, Illini Nation: Gameday Rewind — Marquette

Welcome to “Good Morning, Illini Nation,” your daily dose of college basketball news from Illini beat writer and AP Top 25 voter Scott Richey. He’ll offer up insights every morning on Brad Underwood’s team:. Like we've done for, well, just one game so far, the morning after Illinois games will...
COLLEGE SPORTS
The News-Gazette

Ballot breakdown: Duke is back (surprise, surprise)

Others receiving votes: Virginia Tech 50, Indiana 35, Texas Tech 27, Brigham Young 26, Michigan State 18, Arizona 15, Colorado State 15, Florida State 15, Iowa 13, Syracuse 12, Xavier 12, Oklahoma State 10, Rutgers 7, Seton Hall 7, Mississippi State 6, St. John’s 4, Drake 3, LSU 3, Furman 2, Virginia 2, Loyola Chicago 1, Ohio 1.
BASKETBALL
The News-Gazette

For Underwood and Illini, recruiting pitch has improved

CHAMPAIGN — The early signing period ends Wednesday with one major recruiting iron still in the fire for Illinois men’s basketball. Four-star wing Ty Rodgers is expected to make his decision soon. Whether it will be in time to sign his National Letter of Intent before the Wednesday deadline is to be determined. There’s always the possibility he could commit to one of Illinois, Michigan State, Memphis or Alabama after Wednesday and sign in the spring when the regular period begins April 13.
CHAMPAIGN, IL
The News-Gazette

Good Morning, Illini Nation: When you're in the national conversation

Welcome to “Good Morning, Illini Nation,” your daily dose of college basketball news from Illini beat writer and AP Top 25 voter Scott Richey. He’ll offer up insights every morning on Brad Underwood’s team:. Illinois might consider writing a thank you note to Michigan for losing at home Tuesday night...
COLLEGE SPORTS
NewsBreak
Sports
The News-Gazette

Daniels | Big moments await McDonald in big week for Illini

CHAMPAIGN — George McDonald, get ready for your close-up. The Fox Sports 1 cameras will find the former Illini wide receiver and kick returner at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday afternoon in Iowa City, Iowa. Normally, they’d look for Bret Bielema on the Illinois sideline. But the former Iowa defensive lineman...
CHAMPAIGN, IL
The News-Gazette

Episode 41: Next (coach) up

Your browser does not support the audio element. A positive COVID-19 test for Bret Bielema shakes things up for Illinois heading into Saturday's game at Iowa. Will the Illini fare well on the road for a third straight game — this time without their head coach? Matt Daniels and Scott Richey discuss it in this week's Inside Illini Football.
COLLEGE SPORTS
KCCI.com

Keegan Murray posts another eye-popping stat line

IOWA CITY, Iowa — Keegan Murray put on another eye-popping performance Tuesday as the Hawkeyes held off North Carolina Central 86-69. This content is imported from Twitter. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.
IOWA CITY, IA
The News-Gazette

Rodgers picks Illinois

CHAMPAIGN — The final day of the early signing period turned out to be a good one for the Illinois men's basketball team. A week after signing four-star guards Jayden Epps and Sencire Harris, the Illini added four-star wing Ty Rodgers. Rodgers, who was at State Farm Center last week...
ILLINOIS STATE

