CMA Awards: 6 defining moments from Luke Combs, Carly Pearce, Chris Stapleton and more

Gadsden Times
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAt Wednesday’s CMA Awards, the stars of country music were ecstatic to be back on familiar ground: a massive show at Nashville’s Bridgestone Arena, complete with a live audience. “Fans!” Host Luke Bryan exclaimed as he first took the stage. “We have fans!”. But even as the 55th annual...

Rolling Stone

Jennifer Hudson, Chris Stapleton Bring Down the House at 2021 CMA Awards

Academy Award-winning actor and singer Jennifer Hudson gave a show-stopping performance at the 2021 CMA Awards, teaming up with multiple winner Chris Stapleton for a soulful medley of “Night Life” and “You Are My Sunshine.” An unforgettable moment at the #CMAawards 😍 @ChrisStapleton and @IAMJHUD wrote history with this one! #iconic pic.twitter.com/Tr4CvDe3Ge — Country 107.3 (@Country1073) November 11, 2021 Hudson, who plays Aretha Franklin in the new biopic Respect, gave her first performance at the CMA Awards with Franklin’s arrangement of Willie Nelson’s “Night Life,” starting the song off low and slow before ramping it up with brassy horn hits and explosive vocal...
Rolling Stone

CMA Awards 2021: The Complete Winners List

The 55th annual CMA Awards honored winners like Chris Stapleton, Carly Pearce, Old Dominion, Jimmie Allen, and Brothers Osborne during their Wednesday night ceremonies in Nashville. Stapleton was a multiple winner, taking home trophies in categories like Album of the Year for his LP Starting Over and for Single and Song of the Year for the title track. But it was Luke Combs who won the night’s top prize, Entertainer of the Year. Elsewhere, Brothers Osborne were named Vocal Duo of the Year, their fourth time to win the category. Singer TJ Osborne accepted the prize with an emotional speech. “It is...
Fox News

CMA Awards 2021: Luke Combs takes home entertainer of the year award

The 55th annual Country Music Association Awards is being hosted by Luke Bryan. Country music stars Carly Pearce, Luke Combs, Blake Shelton, Brothers Osborne, Chris Stapleton, Miranda Lambert, Eric Church among others are expected to perform. Eric Church, Luke Combs, Miranda Lambert, Chris Stapleton and Carrie Underwood were nominated for...
Outsider.com

George Strait and Chris Stapleton Take the Stage Together in New Pics from Minnesota Concert

Perhaps the best concert of the year just went down in Minneapolis, Minnesota. George Strait and Chris Stapleton joined forces at US Bank Stadium. If you were one of the over 50,000 people that were in attendance, just know that there are millions of country music fans very jealous of you. To get a chance to see Strait and Stapleton on the same night, on the same stage, at the same time? Seriously, there are few duos in country music that could beat this one.
y100fm.com

Luke Combs may debut new song at the CMA Awards

Luke Combs is still trying to determine what to perform at the CMA Awards, and he's calling on fans for their help. On Sunday, Luke took to Twitter to share that he's toying with different performance ideas, including debuting a new song that fans will be able to access immediately after the show.
995qyk.com

Luke Combs Plans To Sing Unreleased Song On CMA Awards

Luke Combs will perform an unreleased song at the CMAs at Nashville’s Bridgestone Arena this Wednesday. Luke shared the news on Twitter last night (11/7). He wrote, “Still trying to decide what I want to sing on the CMA Awards this Wednesday. Would y’all be cool with a brand new, unreleased song? And I’ll have it available to stream/purchase everywhere after my performance.”
995qyk.com

Luke, Carly, Chris – 2021 CMA Awards Show Gallery

NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - NOVEMBER 10: (L-R) Lionel Richie, Katy Perry and Luke Bryan speak on stage during the 55th annual Country Music Association awards at the Bridgestone Arena on November 10, 2021 in Nashville, Tennessee. NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - NOVEMBER 10: Chris Stapleton and Jennifer Hudson perform during the 55th Annual...
CBS Miami

Morgan Wallen, Thomas Rhett, Luke Combs Scheduled To Headline 2022 Tortuga Music Festival In April

FORT LAUDERDALE (CBSMiami) – Having just wrapped a successful Tortuga Music Festival on Fort Lauderdale beach, organizers are hard at work on next year’s event. Believe it or not, it will take place in the spring with an all-new lineup of country music favorites. This past festival included includes performances by Luke Bryan, Miranda Lambert, Tim McGraw, John Pardi, Cole Swindell, Jimmie Allen, Michael Ray, Chris Lane, Gabby Barrett, and Lee Brice. Next year’s festival will be held from April 8th through 10th. Some of those scheduled to perform include Morgan Wallen, Thomas Rhett, Luke Combs, Nelly, Brothers Osborne, Jordan Davis, Randy Houser, Travis Tritt, Scott McCreery, and Chase Rice. Passes for the festival will go on sale Friday, December 3rd. Presales start on Monday, November 29th. Passes range from $209 for the alumni presale 3-day general admission pass to $2,049 for the 3-day super VIP pass. Click Here for more on pass information. Single day passes will not be available when the passes go on sale in November and December. The event’s website said if single day passes do become available, they will be released a little closer to the festival.
