SportsTalk Hour 2 || 11-10-21

Juwan Howard has left a fast impression at his alma mater, and Michigan officially rewarded its head men’s basketball coach on Tuesday. Howard signed a five-year contract extension with UM yesterday. This locks the former Wolverine in through the 2025-26 season and comes with a “significant” pay increase. After going...
CHAMPAIGN — Who wants to be a millionaire?. Well, probably everybody. Starting in 2022, Illinois defensive coordinator Ryan Walters is joining the club. On Sunday evening, Illinois announced a three-year contract extension that will bump Walters’ pay from its current $850,000 to $1.05 million in 2022. He will receive $100,000 raises the two following years. And he is eligible for a $250,000 retention bonus each season.
MILWAUKEE — Illinois fumbled its way to 15 first-half turnovers in Monday night’s Gavitt Tipoff Games showdown with Marquette. First-year Golden Eagles’ coach Shaka Smart’s high pressure defense was as advertised. Plenty of havoc. The start of the second half, at least, showed positive ball security growth. Illinois handled Marquette’s...
While growing up in Champaign, Jasmine and Devin Kyler were always on the same side. They played on the same Centennial basketball team in the 2010s. So, the idea of competing against each other wasn’t in their heads. Until it was. First, a bit of background on the Kylers: They...
While growing up in Champaign, Jasmine and Devin Kyler were always on the same side. They played on the same Centennial basketball team in the 2010s. So, the idea of competing against each other wasn't in their heads. Until it was. First, a bit of background on the Kylers: They...
MILWAUKEE — Who’s going to be the closer?. No question was bigger heading into the start of the 2021-22 Illinois basketball season. Ayo Dosunmu and his roughly three years of proving he is that guy in clutch moments is gone, off to a burgeoning start to his NBA career with the Chicago Bulls.
CHAMPAIGN — Bret Bielema will spend the rest of this week, at least, in isolation in his home basement after testing positive for COVID-19 late Monday night. No trips to his office at the Smith Center. No presence in practice or in-person team meetings. Virtual communication is Bielema’s only option,...
Illinois might consider writing a thank you note to Michigan for losing at home Tuesday night...
OXFORD — It was a near perfect storm for the Ole Miss football program this past weekend in front of a national audience. The Rebels showed that its defense can more than hold its own against elite competition and that the offense can provide plenty of opportunities to win. While...
CHAMPAIGN — George McDonald, get ready for your close-up. The Fox Sports 1 cameras will find the former Illini wide receiver and kick returner at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday afternoon in Iowa City, Iowa. Normally, they’d look for Bret Bielema on the Illinois sideline. But the former Iowa defensive lineman...
Your browser does not support the audio element. A positive COVID-19 test for Bret Bielema shakes things up for Illinois heading into Saturday's game at Iowa. Will the Illini fare well on the road for a third straight game — this time without their head coach? Matt Daniels and Scott Richey discuss it in this week's Inside Illini Football.
CHAMPAIGN — Bret Bielema has tested positive for COVID-19, the Illinois football coach said today. “After developing mild symptoms yesterday, I was tested and unfortunately late Monday night tested positive for a breakthrough case of COVID-19," he said in a statement released this morning. "I’m disappointed that I will not...
ARCOLA — Tanner Thomas didn’t want to wait to make a decision on his athletic future. He’s come to understand that “baseball is starting to become one of those sports where a lot of people commit early, and that’s your time window for certain schools.”. So the Arcola freshman made...
— Milford 47, Tri-Point 32. Emmaleah Marshino accumulated 11 points and six steals for the Bearcats (1-0) in their tournament-opening victory. Anna McEwen (nine points, six rebounds, four steals) and Hunter Mowrey (eight points, six rebounds, four steals) did a bit of everything for Milford, which added five points and eight rebounds from Jahni Lavicka.
News-Gazette contributor Gavin Good catches up with Bret Bielema’s Class of 2022 and how they’re faring on the field:. JORDAN ANDERSON, a running back from Joliet Catholic, and the top-seeded Hilltoppers beat fourth-seed Genoa-Kingston 42-7 in a Class 4A state quarterfinal game last Saturday. Anderson rushed for 130 yards and two touchdowns on 15 carries, including an 18-yard run that set up the Hilltoppers’ opening score. Joliet Catholic (12-0) will now travel to second-seeded Richmond-Burton (12-0) for a state semifinal game at 2 p.m. on Saturday.
➜ Armstrong-Potomac 48, Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin 33. Ten athletes banked at least one point each for the Trojans (1-0) as they handled the Blue Devils (0-1) in a tournament tilt between Vermilion Valley Conference foes. Mattie Kennel’s 10 points was a top mark for A-P, followed by six points apiece from Carlyn Crozier, Gigi Mulvaney, Kyla Bullington and Faith Cline. Ella Myers’ 13 points and Sophia Rome’s 10 points led BHRA.
