Georgia is heading up to Knoxville, Tennessee Saturday to take on a Volunteer squad that has found their groove offensively as they are averaging 40.4 points per game in their last five matchups. The Bulldogs will definitely be tested defensively, and if they come out victorious they will stamp their name into the program record books by becoming the first Georgia team to go undefeated in conference play since 1982.

GEORGIA STATE ・ 4 DAYS AGO