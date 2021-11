Perhaps the best concert of the year just went down in Minneapolis, Minnesota. George Strait and Chris Stapleton joined forces at US Bank Stadium. If you were one of the over 50,000 people that were in attendance, just know that there are millions of country music fans very jealous of you. To get a chance to see Strait and Stapleton on the same night, on the same stage, at the same time? Seriously, there are few duos in country music that could beat this one.

