The first in a five-part series honoring The NKyTribune’s NewsMakers 2021. Leo Calderón assists NKU students with whatever problems they have, be it paperwork or money for gas. He attends protests and rallies. He plays soccer and coaches his grandson in the sport. He buys coffee for everyone in his office. And he is going to retire on Jan. 1, 2022, after 35 years as Director of Latino Student Initiatives at Northern Kentucky University.

CINCINNATI, OH ・ 9 DAYS AGO