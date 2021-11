The Connersville Spartan football team was defeated by the Mt. Vernon Marauders 70-0 in the sectional championship game in Fortville on Friday night. High school football has become a story of haves and have nots. Maybe it was always so, but the divisions have become more pronounced in the last 20 years as the popularity and profitability of the game has increased.

CONNERSVILLE, IN ・ 8 DAYS AGO