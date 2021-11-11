ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
POLARITYTE ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors That A Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against PolarityTE, Inc. And Encourages Investors To Contact The Firm

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized stockholder rights law firm, reminds investors that a class action lawsuit has been filed against PolarityTE, Inc. ("PolarityTE" or the "Company") (PTE) - Get PolarityTE, Inc. Report in the United States District Court for the District of Utah on behalf of all persons and entities who purchased or otherwise acquired PolarityTE securities between April 30, 2020 and August 23, 2021, both dates inclusive (the "Class Period"). Investors have until November 23, 2021 to apply to the Court to be appointed as lead plaintiff in the lawsuit.

On April 30, 2020, PolarityTE issued a press release announcing that the Company had decided to pursue a plan to submit an Investigational New Drug Application ("IND") and thereafter a Biologics License Application to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration ("FDA") for SkinTE.

On July 23, 2021, PolarityTE submitted an IND to the FDA seeking authorization to commence a clinical trial to evaluate SkinTE for the proposed indication of treatment of chronic cutaneous ulcers (the "SkinTE IND").

On August 24, 2021, PolarityTE issued a press release "provid[ing] an update regarding correspondence from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) related to its Investigational New Drug Application (IND) for SkinTE ® with a proposed indication for chronic cutaneous ulcers, which was filed on July 23, 2021. The FDA provided feedback that certain Chemistry, Manufacturing, and Control items need to be addressed prior to proceeding with a pivotal study. As a result, the study proposed in the IND has been placed on clinical hold. In accordance with standard practice and regulations, the FDA has advised that it will issue a clinical hold letter providing details on the basis for the hold to the Company by September 21, 2021."

On this news, PolarityTE's stock price fell $0.08 per share, or 9.52%, to close at $0.76 per share on August 24, 2021.

The complaint alleges that, throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and misleading statements regarding the Company's business, operational and compliance policies. Specifically, Defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) the SkinTE IND was deficient with respect to certain Chemistry, Manufacturing, and Control items; (ii) as a result, it was unlikely that the FDA would approve the SkinTE IND in its current form; (iii) accordingly, the Company had materially overstated the likelihood that the SkinTE IND would obtain FDA approval; and (iv) as a result, the Company's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

If you purchased or otherwise acquired PolarityTE shares and suffered a loss, are a long-term stockholder, have information, would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Brandon Walker or Alexandra B. Raymond by email at investigations@bespc.com, telephone at (212) 355-4648, or by filling out this contact form. There is no cost or obligation to you.

About Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C.:

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is a nationally recognized law firm with offices in New York, California, and South Carolina. The firm represents individual and institutional investors in commercial, securities, derivative, and other complex litigation in state and federal courts across the country. For more information about the firm, please visit www.bespc.com. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211110006474/en/

