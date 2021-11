The Portland Trail Blazers didn’t play a bad game against the Phoenix Suns on Wednesday night. They didn’t play a particularly good one, either. Damian Lillard scored 28, but he was eclipsed by a career-high 31 from Frank Kaminsky III, of all people. Combine that with allowing the Suns to shoot 52.7% from the field and Portland shooting 23.3% from the three-point arc, and you have a 119-109 Phoenix win that kept the Blazers without a road victory this season.

NBA ・ 6 DAYS AGO