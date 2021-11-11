ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Backblaze Announces Pricing Of Initial Public Offering

By Business Wire
TheStreet
TheStreet
 7 days ago

Backblaze, Inc. ("Backblaze"), a leading storage cloud platform, announced the pricing of its initial public offering of 6,250,000 shares of its Class A common stock at a price to the public of $16.00 per share, for gross proceeds to Backblaze of $100,000,000, before underwriting discounts, commissions, and offering expenses payable by Backblaze. In addition, the underwriters of the initial public offering have a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 937,500 shares of Class A common stock from the Company at the initial public offering price, less underwriting discounts and commissions.

Backblaze's Class A common stock is expected to begin trading on the Nasdaq Global Market on November 11, 2021 under the ticker symbol "BLZE." The offering is expected to close on November 15, 2021, subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions.

Oppenheimer & Co., William Blair and Raymond James are acting as lead book-running managers for the offering, with JMP Securities and B. Riley Securities acting as joint book-running managers, and Lake Street acting as the co-manager for the offering.

A registration statement relating to this offering was declared effective by the Securities and Exchange Commission on November 10, 2021. The offering is being made only by means of a prospectus. You may get these documents for free by visiting the SEC website at http://www.sec.gov. Alternatively, copies of the prospectus related to the offering may be obtained, when available, from Oppenheimer & Co. Inc., Attention: Syndicate Prospectus Department, 85 Broad St., 26th Floor, New York, NY 10004, by telephone at (212) 667-8055, or by email at EquityProspectus@opco.com; William Blair & Company, L.L.C. Attention: Prospectus Department, 150 North Riverside Plaza, Chicago, IL 60606, or by telephone at (800) 621-0687 or by email at prospectus@williamblair.com; or Raymond James & Associates, Inc., 880 Carillon Parkway, St. Petersburg, FL 33716, email: prospectus@raymondjames.com, telephone: 800-248-8863.

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy these securities, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation, or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

About Backblaze:Backblaze makes it astonishingly easy to store, use, and protect data. The Backblaze Storage Cloud provides a foundation for businesses, developers, IT professionals, and individuals to store, back up and archive data, host content, manage media, build their applications, and more. With nearly two exabytes of data storage under management, the company currently works with close to 500,000 customers in over 175 countries.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211110006503/en/

Comments / 0

Related
MarketWatch

Hertz plans $1.5 billion offering of five-year high-yield bonds

Rental-care company Hertz Global Holdings Inc. said Wednesday it is planning to offer $1.5 billion in five-year high-yield bonds in a private placement. Proceeds will be used along with cash on hand to repurchase all or some of the company's outstanding Series A preferred stock, and for general corporate purposes. The company, which emerged from bankruptcy in July, resumed trading on Nasdaq last week and selling shareholders raised $1.29 billion by selling shares ahead of the relisting. The company did not receive any proceeds from those sales. Shares were up 1.2% premarket.
MARKETS
TheStreet

SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Robbins LLP Announces D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler Ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi (HEPS) Is Being Sued By Shareholders

Shareholder rights law firm Robbins LLP announces that a class action was filed on behalf of purchasers of D-MARKET Electronic Services & Trading d/b/a Hepsiburada (Nasdaq: HEPS) American Depository Receipts ("ADRs") issued in connection with the Company's July 2021 initial public offering ("IPO"). The complaint alleges violations of the Securities Act of 1933. Hepsiburada is an online e-commerce company in Turkey where it is known as the "Amazon of Turkey."
BUSINESS
TheStreet

Clover Health Investments, Corp. Announces Pricing Of $300 Million Upsized Public Offering Of Class A Common Stock

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Nov. 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Clover Health Investments, Corp. (Nasdaq: CLOV), ("Clover Health"), a technology company committed to improving health equity for seniors, today announced the pricing of its previously announced underwritten public offering of 52,173,913 shares of its Class A Common Stock at a price of $5.75 per share. In addition, Clover Health has granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to 7,826,086 additional shares of its Class A Common Stock at the public offering price, less the underwriting discounts and commissions. The aggregate gross proceeds to Clover Health from the offering are expected to be approximately $300 million, before deducting underwriting discounts and commissions and offering expenses and assuming no exercise of the underwriters' option to purchase additional shares. All of the shares are being offered by Clover Health. The offering is expected to close on or about November 22, 2021, subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Initial Public Offering#Data Storage#Blze#Oppenheimer Co#Jmp Securities#B Riley Securities#Sec#Floor#L L C Attention
TheStreet

ForgeRock Announces Partial Early Lock-up Release

ForgeRock, Inc. ("ForgeRock") (FORG) , a global leader in digital identity, today announced an upcoming partial early lock-up release with respect to ForgeRock's Class A common stock, par value $0.001 per share (the "shares"), pursuant to the terms of the lock-up agreements ("lock-up agreements") entered into by ForgeRock's equity holders, including current executive officers and directors, with the underwriters of ForgeRock's initial public offering.
STOCKS
TheStreet

Brooks To Participate In Evercore ISI 4th Annual HealthCONx Virtual Conference

CHELMSFORD, Mass., Nov. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Brooks Automation, Inc. (Nasdaq:BRKS) announced today that company management will participate in the Evercore ISI 4 th Annual HealthCONx Virtual Conference on Tuesday, November 30, 2021 which includes a webcast beginning at 2:40 p.m. ET. The live webcast can be accessed through the Brooks investor relations website at www.brooks.investorroom.com/events. A replay of the webcast will be available following the event.
BUSINESS
TheStreet

SGS & Co Announces Recapitalization With SVPGlobal To Strengthen Financial Foundation And Position The Business For Continued Growth

LOUISVILLE, Ky., Nov. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- SGS & Co ("SGS" or the "Company"), a leading global provider of design and packaging artwork services to many of the world's biggest brands, and investment funds managed by SVPGlobal, a global investment firm with more than $18 billion in assets under management, as well as the largest existing holder of the Company's outstanding funded indebtedness, today announced that they have completed a recapitalization transaction to substantially strengthen SGS's balance sheet and position the business for continued growth.
BUSINESS
TheStreet

ALERT: Owlet, Inc. F/k/a Sandbridge Acquisition Corporation Investors With Substantial Losses Have Opportunity To Lead Class Action Lawsuit - OWLT; OWLT WS; SBG; SBG WS

Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP announces that: (a) purchasers of Owlet, Inc. f/k/a Sandbridge Acquisition Corporation (NYSE: OWLT; OWLT WS; SBG; SBG WS) securities between March 31, 2021 and October 4, 2021, inclusive (the "Class Period"); and/or (b) holders of Sandbridge common stock as of June 1, 2021 that were eligible to vote at Sandbridge's special meeting on July 14, 2021, are eligible to seek appointment as lead plaintiff in Butala v. Owlet, Inc. f/k/a Sandbridge Acquisition Corp, No. 21-cv-09016 (C.D. Cal.). Commenced on November 17, 2021, the Owlet class action lawsuit charges Owlet, certain of its top executives, and certain of Sandbridge's directors with violations of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934.
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Nasdaq
NewsBreak
U.S. SEC
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Market Data
TheStreet

SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Monteverde & Associates PC Announces An Investigation Of Independence Holding Co. - IHC

NEW YORK, Nov. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Juan Monteverde, founder and managing partner at Monteverde & Associates PC, a national securities firm rated Top 50 in the 2018-2020 ISS Securities Class Action Services Report and headquartered at the Empire State Building in New York City, is investigating Independence Holding Co. ("IHC" or the "Company") ( IHC) relating to its proposed acquisition by Geneve Holdings, Inc. Under the terms of the agreement, IHC shareholders will receive $57.00 in cash per share they own.
BUSINESS
TheStreet

Definitive Healthcare Announces Pricing Of Follow-On Offering Of 11,000,000 Shares Of Class A Common Stock

FRAMINGHAM, Mass., Nov. 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Definitive Healthcare Corp. ("Definitive Healthcare") (Nasdaq: DH), an industry leader in healthcare commercial intelligence, today announced the pricing of an underwritten public offering of 11,000,000 shares of its Class A common stock at a price to the public of $36.00 per share. The underwriters have a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 1,650,000 shares of its Class A common stock at the public offering price, less underwriting discounts and commissions.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
TheStreet

Custom Truck Announces Pricing Of Secondary Offering Of Common Stock

KANSAS CITY, Mo., Nov. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Custom Truck One Source, Inc. (the "Company") (CTOS) announced today the pricing of the previously announced secondary offering of 12,322,975 shares of Company common stock at a price to the public of $8.50 per share by certain selling stockholders affiliated with The Blackstone Group Inc. The selling stockholders have also granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to 1,848,446 additional ordinary shares. The offering is expected to close on November 22, 2021, subject to customary closing conditions.
ECONOMY
TheStreet

OTTAWA BANCORP, INC. ANNOUNCES CASH DIVIDEND

Ottawa, Ill., Nov. 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ottawa Bancorp, Inc. (OTCQX: OTTW), the holding company for OSB Community Bank, announced today that its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.10 per share, payable on or about December 15, 2021, to stockholders of record as of the close of business on December 1, 2021.
OTTAWA, IL
TheStreet

OWLET ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors That A Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Owlet, Inc. And Encourages Investors To Contact The Firm

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized stockholder rights law firm, reminds investors that a class action lawsuit has been filed against Owlet, Inc. ("Owlet" or the "Company") (OWLT) in the United States District Court for the Central District of California on behalf of all persons and entities who purchased or otherwise acquired Owlet securities between March 13, 2021 and October 4, 2021, both dates inclusive (the "Class Period"). Investors have until January 18, 2021 to apply to the Court to be appointed as lead plaintiff in the lawsuit.
BUSINESS
TheStreet

PEAK ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Is Investigating Peak Fintech Group Inc. On Behalf Of Peak Stockholders And Encourages Investors To Contact The Firm

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized stockholder rights law firm, is investigating potential claims against Peak Fintech Group Inc. ("Peak" or the "Company") (Other OTC: PKKFF) on behalf of Peak stockholders. Our investigation concerns whether Peak has violated the federal securities laws and/or engaged in other unlawful business practices.
BUSINESS
TheStreet

NOVAVAX, INC. (NASDAQ: NVAX) SHAREHOLDER CLASS ACTION ALERT: Bernstein Liebhard LLP Announces That A Securities Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Novavax, Inc.

NEW YORK, Nov. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Bernstein Liebhard, a nationally acclaimed investor rights law firm, announces that a securities class action lawsuit has been filed on behalf of investors who purchased or acquired the securities of Novavax, Inc. ("Novavax") (NVAX) - Get Novavax, Inc. Report between March 2, 2021 and October 19, 2021, inclusive(the "Class Period"). The lawsuit was filed in the United States District Court for the District of Maryland and alleges violations of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934.
BUSINESS
TheStreet

SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf Of Investors Of Talkspace, Inc. - TALK

NEW YORK, Nov. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Talkspace, Inc. ("Talkspace" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: TALK). Such investors are advised to contact Robert S. Willoughby at newaction@pomlaw.com or 888-476-6529, ext. 7980. The investigation concerns whether Talkspace and certain of its officers...
BUSINESS
TheStreet

LIGHTSPEED COMMERCE INC. (NYSE: LSPD) SHAREHOLDER CLASS ACTION ALERT: Bernstein Liebhard LLP Announces That A Securities Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Lightspeed Commerce Inc.

NEW YORK, Nov. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Bernstein Liebhard, a nationally acclaimed investor rights law firm, announces that a securities class action lawsuit has been filed on behalf of investors who purchased or acquired the securities of Lightspeed Commerce Inc. ("Lightspeed") (LSPD) between September 11, 2020 and September 28, 2021, inclusive(the "Class Period"). The lawsuit was filed in the United States District Court for the Eastern District of New York and alleges violations of §§ 10(b) and 20(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934.
BUSINESS
TheStreet

The Jordan Company, L.P. Closes Investment In WEP Group Holdings Limited

NEW YORK, Nov. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Jordan Company, L.P. ("TJC") today announced that affiliates of The Resolute Fund V, L.P. ("Resolute V") have completed an investment in WEP Group Holdings Limited ("WEP Clinical" or the "Company"). Resolute V made the investment in partnership with WEP Clinical co-founders Jaswinder Khera and Jaswant Khera who will continue to be significant owners in the business while leading the Company through this next phase of growth.
BUSINESS
TheStreet

TheStreet

New York City, NY
2K+
Followers
67K+
Post
245K+
Views
ABOUT

Follow the stock market today on TheStreet. Get business news that moves markets, award-winning stock analysis, market data and stock trading ideas.

 https://www.thestreet.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy