Thanks to nurse leaders around the Commonwealth, the nursing shortage has moved from breakroom talk and conference room agendas among providers to statewide and national news coverage. The Kentucky Nurses Association recently hosted a press conference to discuss this urgent matter and the results of its October 2021 Survey of Nurses that revealed what’s most important to nurses, regarding work safety, emotional health, physical health and professional stability during the pandemic and beyond. KNA joined statewide nurse leaders to address Kentucky’s nursing shortage and made recommendations about how to combat this urgent issue.

HEALTH ・ 2 DAYS AGO