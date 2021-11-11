ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Xinhua Silk Road: Shaangu Group Inks 380 Mln USD Purchasing Deal With Sorin Corporation

By PR Newswire
 7 days ago

BEIJING, Nov. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Shaanxi Blower (Group) Co., Ltd. (Shaangu Group), a leading distributed energy system solution provider in northwest China's Shaanxi Province, signed a procurement framework agreement of zinc ingot valuing 380 million U.S. dollars with Sorin Corporation based in the Republic of Korea (ROK) at the 4th China International Import Expo (CIIE) on November 5.

Witnessed by the business representatives of both parties, the signing of the agreement is another landmark achievement of Shaanxi enterprises in promoting cooperation with international quality suppliers at the CIIE.

The agreement signed is of great significance as an essential measure for Shaangu Group to actively "go global" under the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI).

As an industrial leader that has won the China Grand Awards for Industry twice, Shaangu Group has been deepening its internationalization in recent years, continuously reinforcing its global resource allocation capabilities and taking an important role in boosting global industrial, supply, and value chains.

Committed to building a world-class intelligent and green energy enterprise, Shaangu Group strategically provides distributed energy system solutions to customers in the global industrial chain while also focusing on building an innovative supply chain with distributed energy system solutions.

At present, Shaangu Group has further expanded its overseas through smart logistics, supply chain finance, and information services. As of October this year, the group's import and export contract value has increased 179.49 percent year on year.

Original link: https://en.imsilkroad.com/p/324747.html

View original content: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/xinhua-silk-road-shaangu-group-inks-380-mln-usd-purchasing-deal-with-sorin-corporation-301421812.html

SOURCE Xinhua Silk Road

Comments / 0

