This is a story that begins with a brick. There are many bricks that adorn the Veterans Historical Plaza here in our beautiful Santa Clarita Valley. Most of us will never face a battlefield. Most of us will never spend months apart in another country fighting the enemy and preserving our freedom. And most of us go to sleep at night knowing that the people we love are safe and warm. This is not the case for those who sacrifice their lives for the lives of others.

SANTA CLARITA, CA ・ 7 DAYS AGO