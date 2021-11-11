CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
David Payne's 2021 Winter Weather Forecast

By David Payne
News 9 KWTV - Oklahoma City
News 9 KWTV - Oklahoma City
 6 days ago
It's finally starting to seem a little like winter is coming. After last year's record breaker, it's now time to look ahead.

News 9 Chief Meteorologist David Payne has been analyzing the data from around the globe for his Winter Forecast.

Payne said the keys to this year’s forecast is La Niña is weaker. Like last year, there’s snow and ice cover to the north and a weak polar vortex.

There’s also warm water in the northern Pacific.

All that adds up to average precipitation for winter. The temperature for most of the state will be a little below average.

So look for this winter to be cold, not as snowy and not as brutal with a few decent storms.

