JGB yields rise amid moderately strong demand for auction

By Reuters Staff
 6 days ago

TOKYO, Nov 11 (Reuters) - Japanese government bond yields rose on Thursday as investors showed scant response to a positive outcome of a liquidity auction.

The 10-year JGB yield rose one basis point to 0.065% and the 20-year JGB yield also climbed one basis point to 0.460%.

Earlier in the day, the liquidity auction received bids worth 3.17 times the amount available, which was lower than a bid-cover ratio of 3.94 times at the previous auction.

Still, a market participant said the demand was rather solid as investors scooped up maturities that were out of their portfolio.

The 30-year JGB yield rose 1.5 basis points to 0.680% and the 40-year JGB yield rose one basis point to 0.715%.

The two- and five-year bonds were not traded and the two-year JGB yield remained at minus 0.120% and the five-year yield at minus 0.095% as both maturities did not trade.

Benchmark 10-year JGB futures fell 0.13 point to 151.79, with a trading volume of 17,230 lots. (Reporting by Tokyo markets team)

JGB yields rise as investors shake off positive auction outcome

TOKYO, Nov 16 (Reuters) - Most Japanese government bond (JGB) yields tracked U.S. Treasury yields higher on Tuesday, with investors shaking off positive outcome of a domestic five-year note auction. The 10-year JGB yield rose 0.5 basis point to 0.070% and the 20-year JGB yield rose 0.5 basis point to 0.465%.
MARKETS
