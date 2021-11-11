Body Found On Interstate 40, OHP Investigating As Hit-And-Run

The Oklahoma Highway Patrol is investigating the scene where a body was discovered along a major metro interstate.

Troopers were dispatched to I-40 near Anderson Road around 8 a.m. Wednesday on reports of a body found in the middle of the median.

“When our troopers arrived on scene, they unfortunately determined that he was deceased and had been deceased for some hours,” OHP Trooper Eric Foster said.

The identity of the man is unknown. OHP is awaiting results of fingerprinting to determine his identity.

Investigators believe the incident happened in the eastbound lanes. The man was lying in the middle of the median for several hours before he was found.

“There were injuries on the body that are consistent with a motor vehicle striking that person,” Foster said. “Also, (there were) other debris on the roadway that kind of determines that there was a motor vehicle involved.”

Several parts of a vehicle were retrieved from the scene and are being inspected for possible part or serial numbers.

“Very often things don’t happen like this and somebody didn’t see it, especially on a well-traveled road like I-40,” Foster said.